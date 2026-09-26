MMR overtakes NCR as India’s biggest housing market: Mumbai region takes 26% share

The shift comes as the broader Indian housing market enters a period of slower growth. Across Tier-1 cities, primary housing sales were worth around ₹3.63 lakh crore in H1 2026, broadly unchanged from the record level seen in H1 2025. Volumes, however, declined around 2% to approximately 2.58 lakh units.

MMR growth gets a volume boost

The MMR market was supported by stronger sales activity across several locations. In Mumbai, primary housing sales value increased around 4% to ₹58,362 crore, while volumes remained broadly flat at around 24,500 units.

The average ticket size in Mumbai rose 4% to a record ₹2.38 crore, making price growth the main contributor to the increase in sales value. Homes priced at ₹5 crore and above accounted for around 40% of sales value, up from 38% a year earlier.

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Outside Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad stood out as a major growth engine. Sales value in the region jumped around 29% to ₹12,292 crore in H1 2026. Volumes increased 20% to approximately 17,300 units, while the average ticket size rose 8% to ₹71 lakh. New launches also surged 29% to around 25,800 units.

NCR loses ground

NCR's housing market moved in the opposite direction. Primary housing sales value declined 24% to ₹68,217 crore in H1 2026, while volumes fell around 9% to 24,600 units.

The average ticket size also dropped 16% to ₹2.77 crore, from ₹3.31 crore in H1 2025. At the same time, developers launched around 35,000 units, up 10% and the highest half-year level in the report's series.

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MMR vs NCR in H1 2026

Metric MMR NCR Share of Tier-1 housing sales value 26% 19% Primary housing sales value ₹93,800 crore ₹68,217 crore YoY change in sales value +8% -24% Units sold ~83,600 ~24,600 YoY change in volumes +9% -9% Average ticket size ₹1.12 crore ₹2.77 crore YoY change in ticket size Flat -16% Units launched ~86,500 ~35,000 YoY change in launches +14% +10% Key trend Volume-led growth Luxury-market correction

Source: NAR–CRE Matrix, India Housing Report, September 2026.

Gurugram accounted for a significant part of the correction. Sales value there fell around 33% to ₹37,726 crore, even as volumes remained broadly stable at about 12,000 units. The average ticket size fell 32% to ₹3.15 crore from its H1 2025 peak of ₹4.65 crore.

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The luxury segment also lost some share in Gurugram. Homes priced at ₹5 crore and above accounted for 52% of sales value, down from 66% in H1 2025, while the ₹2-5 crore segment increased its share.

The report also highlights that housing supply is picking up faster than absorption nationally. Developers launched around 2.98 lakh units in H1 2026, up 7% year-on-year, while the average ticket size was broadly stable at ₹1.41 crore.

With sales value no longer accelerating despite higher supply, the report suggests that the next phase of housing growth will depend increasingly on actual volume absorption and end-user demand, rather than continued price escalation.

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