From luxury watches to luxury homes: Jacob & Co enters Punjab real estate with ₹2,500-cr Mohali project

GB Realty said the development is aimed at buyers in the Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula region seeking distinctive luxury homes. The company has positioned the project as a high-end residential offering combining international design branding with premium construction.

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Five towers, two Salman Khan-branded residences

Jacob & Co will design the entire development. Of the five residential towers planned, two will be branded as Salman Khan residences, while the remaining three will carry the Jacob & Co name.

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The announcement has drawn attention because of Salman Khan’s association with the project. The actor did not attend the launch event but shared a video message, saying he could not be present due to “unavoidable circumstances", according to The Times of India.

Salman Khan’s real estate link

The development follows that names linked to the actor — including SK Towers, The Salman Towers and Salman Khan Towers — had been registered for proposed projects in the Chandigarh region. However, the latest disclosures describe the Mohali scheme as a Jacob & Co-designed project in which two towers will be named Salman Khan residences.

Salman Khan’s association is expected to add celebrity-driven visibility to the project, though the available reports do not specify whether the actor has an ownership or investment stake in the development.

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Investment and expansion plans

GB Realty plans to invest around ₹2,400–2,500 crore in the Mohali development. the outlay includes more than ₹1,000 crore for land, with the balance earmarked for construction, development and other project costs.

The project forms part of GB Realty’s broader plan to invest over ₹5,000 crore over the next three years as it expands its luxury residential portfolio across North India. Over five years, the company aims to scale cumulative investments to about ₹10,000 crore, including roughly ₹3,500 crore for luxury and ultra-luxury housing.

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The entry of an international luxury brand into Mohali signals growing developer interest in Punjab’s premium housing segment, particularly along the Airport Road corridor. Branded residences — homes designed and marketed in association with luxury labels — have largely been concentrated in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru; the Mohali project extends the format to a tier-2 market.

For buyers, the project’s appeal will depend on final specifications, pricing, completion timelines and regulatory approvals. The companies have not yet announced launch details, apartment configurations or possession timelines in the available disclosures.