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From luxury watches to luxury homes: Jacob & Co enters Punjab real estate with ₹2,500-cr Mohali project

From luxury watches to luxury homes: Jacob & Co enters Punjab real estate with ₹2,500-cr Mohali project

Salman Khan is reportedly associated with a proposed luxury residential project in Punjab featuring six towers. It will be Punjab’s first branded-residence development and the country’s first such project in a tier-2 city.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 10:28 AM IST
From luxury watches to luxury homes: Jacob & Co enters Punjab real estate with ₹2,500-cr Mohali projectThe announcement comes after earlier reports linked Salman to a proposed high-rise development in the Chandigarh region.

Global luxury watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co has entered Punjab’s real estate market through a partnership with local developer GB Realty, announcing the state’s first branded-residences project on Airport Road, Mohali. The development is planned with an investment of approximately ₹2,400-2,500 crore and will include residences under the Salman Khan name.

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The project will come up on a 9-acre plot acquired for close to ₹550 crore through a local authority auction. According to The Economic Times, it will be Punjab’s first branded-residence development and the country’s first such project in a tier-2 city.

GB Realty said the development is aimed at buyers in the Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula region seeking distinctive luxury homes. The company has positioned the project as a high-end residential offering combining international design branding with premium construction.

DO CHECKOUT: Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 crore Chandigarh villa is a quiet luxury with these comforts. Take a look

Five towers, two Salman Khan-branded residences

Jacob & Co will design the entire development. Of the five residential towers planned, two will be branded as Salman Khan residences, while the remaining three will carry the Jacob & Co name.

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The announcement has drawn attention because of Salman Khan’s association with the project. The actor did not attend the launch event but shared a video message, saying he could not be present due to “unavoidable circumstances", according to The Times of India.

Salman Khan’s real estate link

The development follows that names linked to the actor — including SK Towers, The Salman Towers and Salman Khan Towers — had been registered for proposed projects in the Chandigarh region. However, the latest disclosures describe the Mohali scheme as a Jacob & Co-designed project in which two towers will be named Salman Khan residences.

Salman Khan’s association is expected to add celebrity-driven visibility to the project, though the available reports do not specify whether the actor has an ownership or investment stake in the development.

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Investment and expansion plans

GB Realty plans to invest around ₹2,400–2,500 crore in the Mohali development. the outlay includes more than ₹1,000 crore for land, with the balance earmarked for construction, development and other project costs.

The project forms part of GB Realty’s broader plan to invest over ₹5,000 crore over the next three years as it expands its luxury residential portfolio across North India. Over five years, the company aims to scale cumulative investments to about ₹10,000 crore, including roughly ₹3,500 crore for luxury and ultra-luxury housing.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s ₹41L watch sparks global envy with Indian flag-inspired design

The entry of an international luxury brand into Mohali signals growing developer interest in Punjab’s premium housing segment, particularly along the Airport Road corridor. Branded residences — homes designed and marketed in association with luxury labels — have largely been concentrated in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru; the Mohali project extends the format to a tier-2 market.

For buyers, the project’s appeal will depend on final specifications, pricing, completion timelines and regulatory approvals. The companies have not yet announced launch details, apartment configurations or possession timelines in the available disclosures.

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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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