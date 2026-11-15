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From ₹8.5 crore to ₹10.93 crore: Pat Cummins sells Moss Vale property after eight months

From ₹8.5 crore to ₹10.93 crore: Pat Cummins sells Moss Vale property after eight months

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has quietly pocketed about 11 crores as Cricket Australia burns following Usman Khawaja’s Sandpapergate confessions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 15, 2026 1:04 PM IST
From ₹8.5 crore to ₹10.93 crore: Pat Cummins sells Moss Vale property after eight months Pat Cummins and wife Becky (AP/Instagram Photos)

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and his wife, Rebecca, have reportedly sold their long-held Moss Vale investment property for about $1.16 million (about ₹10.93 crore), ending an eight-month campaign to find a buyer. The couple had purchased the Southern Highlands home for $905,000 (around ₹85,459,828) in 2017, according to the realestate.com.au report.

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The 1920s Californian bungalow was listed in March with a price guide of $1.25 million (approximately ₹117,766,625) to $1.295 million (approximately ₹12,20,47,922) through Richardson & Wrench agents Georgia Soster and Frank Walsh. Although no official sale price has been disclosed, the home was marked as sold by private treaty on November 3.

From purchase to sale

Cummins and Rebecca bought the three-bedroom Moss Vale property in 2017 for $905,000 (around ₹85,459,828) and subsequently rented it out. In 2020, it was listed for rent at about $550 (approximately ₹51,650) a week.

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Based on the reported sale price, the property has delivered an estimated gross gain of about $255,000 (about ₹24,032,602) over the holding period, before transaction costs, stamp duty, renovation expenses, and any tax implications are considered.

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A character-filled home

The bungalow sits on a 2,327-square-metre block in Moss Vale, in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands. Its period character includes turpentine and cypress pine timber details, while the property also offers a vegetable patch, chicken yard, and double garage.

Domain reported that Cummins had once seen the Southern Highlands home as a potential retirement property, but the couple ultimately chose to sell it after listing it earlier this year.

What it means

The sale highlights the gap that can emerge between a vendor’s initial price expectations and the final market outcome, even for a well-located, character-rich investment property.

It also underscores the longer marketing period required for the Moss Vale home: eight months, compared with a reported median of 72 days for more than 100 comparable four-bedroom homes sold in the area.

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The couple’s Bronte plans

The Moss Vale sale comes as Cummins and his interior-designer wife, Rebecca “Becky” Boston, prepare a major renovation of their $16 million heritage home in Bronte, Sydney.

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The couple lodged development plans with Waverley Council for a restoration that includes a steel-and-glass link bridge to a new addition, along with landscaping and a swimming pool, according to plans designed by MHN Design Union.

They also bought the adjoining two-bedroom semi-detached house behind the Bronte mansion off-market in January for about $4.5 million to $4.8 million, expanding the site for the planned project. The sale of the Moss Vale investment may help fund the renovation while adding to their property holdings in the Sydney suburb.

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Published on: Nov 15, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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