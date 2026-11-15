From ₹8.5 crore to ₹10.93 crore: Pat Cummins sells Moss Vale property after eight months

From purchase to sale

Cummins and Rebecca bought the three-bedroom Moss Vale property in 2017 for $905,000 (around ₹85,459,828) and subsequently rented it out. In 2020, it was listed for rent at about $550 (approximately ₹51,650) a week.

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Based on the reported sale price, the property has delivered an estimated gross gain of about $255,000 (about ₹24,032,602) over the holding period, before transaction costs, stamp duty, renovation expenses, and any tax implications are considered.

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A character-filled home

The bungalow sits on a 2,327-square-metre block in Moss Vale, in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands. Its period character includes turpentine and cypress pine timber details, while the property also offers a vegetable patch, chicken yard, and double garage.

Domain reported that Cummins had once seen the Southern Highlands home as a potential retirement property, but the couple ultimately chose to sell it after listing it earlier this year.

What it means

The sale highlights the gap that can emerge between a vendor’s initial price expectations and the final market outcome, even for a well-located, character-rich investment property.

It also underscores the longer marketing period required for the Moss Vale home: eight months, compared with a reported median of 72 days for more than 100 comparable four-bedroom homes sold in the area.

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The couple’s Bronte plans

The Moss Vale sale comes as Cummins and his interior-designer wife, Rebecca “Becky” Boston, prepare a major renovation of their $16 million heritage home in Bronte, Sydney.

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The couple lodged development plans with Waverley Council for a restoration that includes a steel-and-glass link bridge to a new addition, along with landscaping and a swimming pool, according to plans designed by MHN Design Union.

They also bought the adjoining two-bedroom semi-detached house behind the Bronte mansion off-market in January for about $4.5 million to $4.8 million, expanding the site for the planned project. The sale of the Moss Vale investment may help fund the renovation while adding to their property holdings in the Sydney suburb.