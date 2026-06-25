Housing sales slump 14% in Delhi-NCR in June quarter

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR slumped 14% year-on-year (YoY) to 10,082 units in the second quarter of calendar year 2026, even as the larger market remained unaffected by the West Asia war, according to real estate data analytics firm PropEquity. On a sequential basis, the decline was 17% compared with 12,141 units sold in the March quarter.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Adani, Tata, Mahindra, Godrej double down on NCR real estate market

Delhi-NCR lagged not just in housing sales but also in new supply. It saw 6% YoY decline in housing supply at 12,977 units.

Housing sales in India’s top nine cities rose 19% YoY to 112,458 units in Q2, on the back of a multi-quarter rise in housing supply at 117,609 units, up 43% YoY, data shared by PropEquity showed.

The southern markets outperformed other markets, with Bengaluru witnessing 47% growth at 21,516 units, Hyderabad 22% growth at 14,410 units, and Chennai seeing an 18% rise at 6,323 units.

The western markets, too, saw strong housing sales with Navi Mumbai recording 61% growth at 11,029 units, followed by Mumbai 32% at 10,561 units, Thane 10% at 16,386 units, and Pune 9% at 18,737 units.

Advertisement

Must Watch: Affordable Housing Crisis: Can India's Budget Homes Be Saved?

However, Kolkata recorded a 23% year-on-year decline in housing sales at 3,414 units.

“The Indian housing market has remained resilient despite the geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. Southern markets continue to lead growth, while Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have also seen strong demand. Although some regions, such as Thane and Delhi-NCR, have witnessed relatively softer activity, overall market sentiment remains positive,” said Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO, PropEquity.

On the supply front, Navi Mumbai topped with 116% YoY growth at 9,902 units, followed by Mumbai with 111% growth at 10,438 units, Hyderabad with 75% growth at 18,407 units, and Bengaluru with 71% growth at 24,340 units. Kolkata saw 2% YoY decline in supply at 2608 units.

Advertisement

“An important trend has been the rise in new supply after several quarters of constrained launches, leading to stronger absorption levels across key markets. This indicates that demand remains healthy and the ongoing conflict has had minimal impact on the real estate sector,” Jasuja added.

