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'If mahaprasad has to be stopped, tell us': Ganpati Mandals seek clarity on Maharashtra FDA food safety SOPs

'If mahaprasad has to be stopped, tell us': Ganpati Mandals seek clarity on Maharashtra FDA food safety SOPs

The demand for clarity comes after the Maharashtra FDA introduced a year-round SOP last week to strengthen food safety monitoring across the state

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 2:00 AM IST
'If mahaprasad has to be stopped, tell us': Ganpati Mandals seek clarity on Maharashtra FDA food safety SOPsGanpati mandals seek FDA clarity on mahaprasad SOPs

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the coordination committee representing public Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, has sought clarity from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing the preparation and distribution of ‘mahaprasad’ during the upcoming Ganeshotsav, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

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Speaking to the media at the Mumbai Press Club, BSGSS president Naresh Dahibavkar said the committee supports measures aimed at ensuring food safety but urged the authorities to clearly communicate the applicable requirements, particularly considering the financial limitations of smaller Ganesh mandals.

READ THIS: FDA suspends licence of IRCTC supplier, 3 ISKCON food establishments in Mumbai

“I agree 100 per cent that the action being taken by the department is correct. But our difficulty is we cannot appoint contractors because we do not have that much money. If a reputed contractor is mandatory, please tell us what we should do,” a committee representative said during the interaction, according to PTI.

Ganpati mandals seek clarity on mahaprasad rules

Dahibavkar said several Ganesh mandals had approached the coordination committee with concerns regarding the food safety norms and SOPs applicable to mahaprasad. Following these representations, the BSGSS sent a letter to the authorities seeking clarification.

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“If the mahaprasad has to be stopped altogether, then tell us that. But, as far as I know, we have not received any answer yet,” Dahibavkar said.

The BSGSS, established in 1982, currently represents around 12,000 public Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, Dahibavkar said. The committee coordinates with agencies including the Mumbai Police, traffic authorities, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and environment department on issues concerning Ganeshotsav.

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The demand for clarity comes after the Maharashtra FDA introduced a year-round SOP last week to strengthen food safety monitoring across the state. Under the SOP, enforcement activities related to festivals are scheduled to begin 21 days before the event.

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FDA officials will identify locations and food products vulnerable to adulteration and inspect manufacturers, mills, wholesale markets, storage facilities and other food establishments as part of the monitoring process.

The Ganpati mandals have said they are willing to cooperate with food safety measures but want the authorities to take into account the financial constraints of smaller organisers before making contractor-related requirements mandatory.

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 2:00 AM IST
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