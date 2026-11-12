Sundar Pichai welcomes Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI models to Google Cloud with a special message

What does Meta’s move mean for Google Cloud users?

The three Muse models are available through Google Cloud’s Model Garden, which provides businesses and developers with access to AI models from different providers. They can use managed application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect these models with their applications and services, without having to manage the underlying model infrastructure themselves.

The three models are designed for different kinds of work. Muse Wonder is Meta’s model for complex software engineering and longer, multi-step tasks. Muse Spark 1.3 is built for coding and agent-based workflows, where an AI system uses tools and carries out several connected tasks. Muse Ember, meanwhile, is designed for repeated, high-volume work such as tool calls, routing and smaller coding tasks.

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This gives businesses different options depending on the work they want an AI model to handle. For instance, a company developing an AI coding assistant may have different requirements from one automating repetitive tasks across its applications.

Sundar Pichai responds to Zuckerberg’s announcement

The announcement also prompted a public response from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Zuckerberg wrote on X that Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder were now available on Google Cloud.

Pichai welcomed the models, replying, “Congrats and welcome to the model garden, excited to serve our Google Cloud customers!”

Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3, and Muse Wonder are now available on Google Cloud. — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) November 9, 2026

The development comes as Google continues to offer its own Gemini models, while Meta expands its Muse portfolio. It also shows how cloud platforms can host AI models developed by companies that compete with them elsewhere in the technology market.