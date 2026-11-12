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Sundar Pichai welcomes Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI models to Google Cloud with a special message

Sundar Pichai welcomes Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI models to Google Cloud with a special message

Businesses building AI-powered applications now have another set of models to explore, as Meta expands access to its technology through Google’s cloud infrastructure.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Sundar Pichai welcomes Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI models to Google Cloud with a special messageSundar Pichai welcomes Meta’s Muse models to Google Cloud after Zuckerberg’s announcement.

Meta is taking its Muse artificial intelligence models beyond its own ecosystem, making three of them available through Google Cloud. The move gives developers and businesses using Google’s cloud platform access to models built by another major player in the AI race, instead of limiting their choices to Google’s own offerings. The models now available are Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder.

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the development through a post on X. While the announcement itself was brief, it marks another step in the growing role of cloud platforms as distribution channels for AI models developed by different companies.

What does Meta’s move mean for Google Cloud users?

The three Muse models are available through Google Cloud’s Model Garden, which provides businesses and developers with access to AI models from different providers. They can use managed application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect these models with their applications and services, without having to manage the underlying model infrastructure themselves.

The three models are designed for different kinds of work. Muse Wonder is Meta’s model for complex software engineering and longer, multi-step tasks. Muse Spark 1.3 is built for coding and agent-based workflows, where an AI system uses tools and carries out several connected tasks. Muse Ember, meanwhile, is designed for repeated, high-volume work such as tool calls, routing and smaller coding tasks.

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This gives businesses different options depending on the work they want an AI model to handle. For instance, a company developing an AI coding assistant may have different requirements from one automating repetitive tasks across its applications.

Sundar Pichai responds to Zuckerberg’s announcement

The announcement also prompted a public response from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Zuckerberg wrote on X that Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder were now available on Google Cloud.

Pichai welcomed the models, replying, “Congrats and welcome to the model garden, excited to serve our Google Cloud customers!”

The development comes as Google continues to offer its own Gemini models, while Meta expands its Muse portfolio. It also shows how cloud platforms can host AI models developed by companies that compete with them elsewhere in the technology market.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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