Hindustan Copper tops metal picks, outlook weak on Mrs Bector's Food stock: Analyst

Responding to a query on long-term opportunities in the metals basket, Nilesh said Hindustan Copper remains the preferred bet. “Hindustan Copper is still a better option,” he said, adding that “copper space mein momentum rahega as a commodity,” signalling confidence that the underlying commodity trend could continue to support the stock.

That call is notable because it comes at a time when the broader market mood, as discussed through the show, remains cautious and range-bound. Even within that backdrop, the analyst argued that investors can “accumulate” Hindustan Copper, with a “gradual upside maybe towards 650, 700” over a one-year timeframe.

Why copper is getting the nod

The preference for Hindustan Copper suggests a thematic tilt toward metals where demand momentum and price action appear more resilient than the rest of the pack. While he did not recommend aggressive chasing across the sector, Nilesh made it clear that copper-linked exposure still offers a cleaner structural setup than some aluminium names.

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For investors seeking aluminium exposure, he suggested looking beyond Vedanta Aluminium and instead considering NALCO. From a positional perspective, he identified 'NALCO, Hindalco and Hindustan Copper' as the better options, even as he warned that the metal space could see some near-term consolidation.

Mrs Bector’s Food loses momentum

In sharp contrast, the outlook on Mrs Bector’s Food was distinctly defensive. Nilesh said the stock’s structure is “not looking that promising as of now,” pointing to a 10-session downturn marked by a classic lower-top, lower-bottom formation — a pattern traders typically read as a sign of sustained weakness.

His strategy was tactical and risk-focused: any rebound towards Rs 240-245 should be used to exit. He added that the short- to medium-term setup remains “sideways to negative,” though the 200-day moving average near Rs 212 is acting as a strong support zone.

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What investors should watch now

The broader takeaway is one of selectivity. In a consolidating market, Nilesh’s calls suggest investors may be better served by leaning into pockets with visible commodity momentum, such as copper, while avoiding counters where technical damage is deepening. For now, metals may still offer opportunity — but only in the names showing relative strength.