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Northern Arc shares jump nearly 12% after Rs 335 crore block deal

Northern Arc shares jump nearly 12% after Rs 335 crore block deal

The stock climbed 11.85 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 319.60 on NSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 285.75. At the time of writing, Northern Arc Capital shares were trading 8.66 per cent higher at Rs 310.50. At this price, the stock has gained 24.11 per cent so far in 2026.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Northern Arc shares jump nearly 12% after Rs 335 crore block dealAccording to NSE data, a block deal involving 1,20,59,167 equity shares was executed during Monday's morning trading window.

Shares of Northern Arc Capital Ltd surged during Monday's trading session after a block deal worth more than Rs 335 crore was recorded in the company's stock.

The stock climbed 11.85 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 319.60 on NSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 285.75. At the time of writing, Northern Arc Capital shares were trading 8.66 per cent higher at Rs 310.50. At this price, the stock has gained 24.11 per cent so far in 2026.

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Trading activity in the stock was also elevated, with more than 241.05 lakh equity shares changing hands on the exchanges at the time of publication.

According to NSE data, a block deal involving 1,20,59,167 equity shares was executed during Monday's morning trading window. The transaction was valued at Rs 335.24 crore. The exchange data did not identify the buyers and sellers at the time of publication.

The names of the entities involved and the average price at which the transaction was executed are expected to be available through exchange disclosures after market hours on August 31, 2026.

Q1 earnings

Northern Arc Capital reported a 17.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 122 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 104 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported revenue from core operations of Rs 754.08 crore for the quarter, up 35 per cent from Rs 557.93 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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