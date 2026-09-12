Property prices rise across 15 Indian cities in H1 2026: Faridabad, Delhi lead with 18% growth

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Here are the 15 Indian cities where property prices rose the most in H1 2026:

Faridabad -18% Growth

Faridabad recorded an 18% annual increase in property prices, making it one of the fastest-growing residential markets in India. Prices also climbed 14% in just the first six months of 2026.

Delhi -18% Growth

Delhi matched Faridabad with 18% annual price growth. The city recorded the sharpest six-month increase among the markets covered, with prices rising 16%. The average property price stood at around ₹26,027 per sq metre.

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Ghaziabad -15% Growth

Ghaziabad witnessed a 15% annual rise in property prices. Prices increased another 13% over the preceding six months, highlighting strong appreciation across the NCR market.

Bengaluru - 9% Growth

Bengaluru recorded 9% annual property-price growth, the strongest among the major southern cities. Housing sales also increased 5% year-on-year, with demand supported in part by the city’s technology sector.

Noida - 8% Growth

Noida registered an 8% annual increase in property prices, while prices rose 4% over six months. The report noted that premium-priced housing inventory has been selling strongly in the NCR market.

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Hyderabad - 7% Growth

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Hyderabad recorded 7% annual growth in property prices. Housing sales increased only 1%, while new launches declined 2%, indicating a relatively cautious market.

Gurugram - 6% Growth

Property prices in Gurugram rose 6% annually. With an average price of ₹18,354 per sq metre, it remained one of the more expensive residential markets in the NCR.

Greater Noida - 6% Growth

Greater Noida also recorded 6% annual growth. Prices increased 2% during the first six months of 2026, broadly following the steady appreciation seen across NCR.

Chennai - 5% Growth

Chennai registered 5% annual property-price growth. Housing sales grew by around 2% to 3% year-on-year, while the city had one of the fastest inventory-clearance rates among the major markets.

Mumbai - 5% Growth

Mumbai recorded 5% annual growth, with average property prices reaching ₹36,881 per sq metre. It remained India's largest housing market by sales volume, with 47,355 homes sold during the period.

Pune - 5% Growth

Pune saw property prices rise 5% annually. The city stood out for its supply growth, with new housing launches increasing 17% year-on-year the fastest increase among the major markets covered.

Kolkata - 5% Growth

Kolkata recorded 5% annual growth in property prices, with the average price at around ₹5,942 per sq metre. Housing sales increased by roughly 2% to 3%, even as new launches declined 5%.

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Thane - 4% Growth

Thane recorded a 4% annual rise in property prices. With an average price of ₹14,948 per sq metre, the city remained a comparatively more affordable option within the Mumbai metropolitan region.

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Ahmedabad - 3% Growth

Ahmedabad recorded 3% annual property-price growth, with average prices at around ₹4,826 per sq metre. However, the city had the slowest inventory-clearance rate among the eight major markets tracked.

Navi Mumbai - 3% Growth

Navi Mumbai recorded 3% annual growth, the lowest among the 15 cities in the report. Prices also increased 3% during the preceding six months, with the average property price at around ₹13,788 per sq metre.

Why are property prices rising?

The increase in property prices comes despite relatively slow growth in housing sales. One major factor is the rising share of expensive homes in total sales. Homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 54% of sales, up from 49% a year earlier.

Developers have also generally avoided cutting headline property prices. Instead, they have increasingly used incentives such as flexible payment plans, stamp-duty waivers and subvention schemes to attract buyers.