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M3M beats real estate giant DLF in ₹1,850 crore Noida land auction

M3M beats real estate giant DLF in ₹1,850 crore Noida land auction

The Noida Authority had fixed a reserve price of ₹835 crore for the Sector 108 parcel, but competitive bidding pushed the final quote to around ₹1,839–1,850 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 12:33 PM IST
M3M beats real estate giant DLF in ₹1,850 crore Noida land auctionDLF Loses ₹1,839 Crore Noida Land Deal as M3M Wins

Gurugram-based developer M3M India has outbid DLF to win a 12.5-acre mixed-use plot in Noida’s Sector 108 with a bid of about ₹1,850 crore, one of the biggest land deals in the country in recent years. DLF, which was also shortlisted and actively participated in the bidding, ultimately lost the auction as M3M quoted more than double the reserve price set by the Noida Authority.

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The Noida Authority fixed a reserve price of ₹835 crore for the Sector 108 parcel, but competitive bidding pushed the final quote to around ₹1,839–1,850 crore, according to people familiar with the auction. Only M3M and DLF took part in Tuesday’s bidding, even though Godrej Properties had also been shortlisted for the auction, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

MUST READ: DLF eyes Rs ₹2,000 crore from senior living project in Gurugram

The winning bid translates into nearly ₹147 crore per acre, underlining the premium developers are willing to pay for large, well-located land banks in Noida’s high-demand corridors.

M3M’s total outlay nears ₹2,000 crore

Including stamp duty and other government charges of close to ₹150 crore, M3M’s total cost for the Sector 108 site is expected to approach ₹2,000 crore, a Noida Authority official said on condition of anonymity. The transaction is among the largest single-plot land acquisitions by a private developer in the National Capital Region in recent years and reinforces M3M’s push to expand its NCR footprint.

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Bigger Noida push by M3M

In the same auction cycle, M3M also secured another 6-acre parcel in Sector 98 for ₹414 crore, taking its combined Noida land spend to over ₹2,400 crore, according to reports citing the Noida Authority and people familiar with the auction. The Sector 108 plot is earmarked for mixed residential and commercial development and is expected to feed into M3M’s pipeline of premium and mid-premium projects in the Dwarka Expressway–Noida/Greater Noida belt.

ALSO READ: Max Estates’ Delhi debut: Acquires 84.71-acre land in West Delhi for ₹420 crore

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 12:33 PM IST
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