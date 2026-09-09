M3M beats real estate giant DLF in ₹1,850 crore Noida land auction

Gurugram-based developer M3M India has outbid DLF to win a 12.5-acre mixed-use plot in Noida’s Sector 108 with a bid of about ₹1,850 crore, one of the biggest land deals in the country in recent years. DLF, which was also shortlisted and actively participated in the bidding, ultimately lost the auction as M3M quoted more than double the reserve price set by the Noida Authority.
The Noida Authority fixed a reserve price of ₹835 crore for the Sector 108 parcel, but competitive bidding pushed the final quote to around ₹1,839–1,850 crore, according to people familiar with the auction. Only M3M and DLF took part in Tuesday’s bidding, even though Godrej Properties had also been shortlisted for the auction, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.