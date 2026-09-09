M3M beats real estate giant DLF in ₹1,850 crore Noida land auction

MUST READ: DLF eyes Rs ₹2,000 crore from senior living project in Gurugram

The winning bid translates into nearly ₹147 crore per acre, underlining the premium developers are willing to pay for large, well-located land banks in Noida’s high-demand corridors.

M3M’s total outlay nears ₹2,000 crore

Including stamp duty and other government charges of close to ₹150 crore, M3M’s total cost for the Sector 108 site is expected to approach ₹2,000 crore, a Noida Authority official said on condition of anonymity. The transaction is among the largest single-plot land acquisitions by a private developer in the National Capital Region in recent years and reinforces M3M’s push to expand its NCR footprint.

Advertisement

Bigger Noida push by M3M

In the same auction cycle, M3M also secured another 6-acre parcel in Sector 98 for ₹414 crore, taking its combined Noida land spend to over ₹2,400 crore, according to reports citing the Noida Authority and people familiar with the auction. The Sector 108 plot is earmarked for mixed residential and commercial development and is expected to feed into M3M’s pipeline of premium and mid-premium projects in the Dwarka Expressway–Noida/Greater Noida belt.

ALSO READ: Max Estates’ Delhi debut: Acquires 84.71-acre land in West Delhi for ₹420 crore