Sardana was associated with Imperial Auto, a supplier to original equipment manufacturers.

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The penthouse has a super area of 17,200 sq ft and a carpet area of 10,500 sq ft. DLF has sold it for about Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft on a super-area basis. On carpet area, the price works out to nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft, sources said.

Don't Miss: Buying a premium home? DLF sticks to ₹20,000 crore target despite weak Q1, Goa launch awaits

DLF'S THE DAHLIAS

DLF launched The Dahlias in October 2024. The 17-acre super-luxury project is located in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram, and has 420 apartments and penthouses.

Apartment prices range from Rs 100 crore to Rs 170 crore, while penthouses cost more.

DLF expects to generate more than Rs 40,000 crore in revenue from the project. It has already sold more than 65% of the units.

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Demand for luxury homes has risen across India's seven major cities since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gurugram and Mumbai have seen several big-ticket apartment and penthouse deals.

DLF'S SALES TARGET

The Rs 271 crore deal comes as DLF faces a sharp fall in quarterly sales bookings.

The company's sales bookings plunged 94% to Rs 657 crore in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal. The company did not launch any project during the quarter.

For 2025-26, DLF's sales bookings fell 5% to Rs 20,143 crore from a record Rs 21,223 crore in the previous financial year.

DLF had set a sales bookings target of Rs 20,000 crore for 2026-27 and remains confident of meeting it despite the weak June quarter.

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The company reported a 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 793.90 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its total income, however, fell sharply to Rs 1,605.56 crore from Rs 2,980.88 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects covering over 352 million sq ft.