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'No trade on August 12': CAS angers retail traders, boycott campaign gains traction

'No trade on August 12': CAS angers retail traders, boycott campaign gains traction

SEBI introduced the CAS for F&O-eligible stocks on August 3, replacing the earlier 30-minute VWAP-based closing price mechanism to improve price discovery and curb end-of-day price manipulation.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 10:52 AM IST
'No trade on August 12': CAS angers retail traders, boycott campaign gains tractionUnder CAS, the official closing price is determined through a single equilibrium auction based on the maximum executable buy and sell orders.

Amid a wider-than-usual divergence in closing prices following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS), many X users have called for a boycott of trading on August 12, Wednesday. While analysts believe these temporary divergences will narrow as participation in the CAS broadens and liquidity improves over the coming weeks, some retail investors beg to differ.

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No trades, just protest, said an X user. He urged day traders to skip trading on August 12 to support the demand for a CAS rollback. "Let’s make trading volume drop so sharply that the media can’t ignore it. Post a screenshot of your empty order book and show your support," he said.

12 August 2026: No Trades. Just Protest.

Skip trading on 12 August to support the demand for a CAS rollback.

Let’s make trading volume drop so sharply that the media can’t ignore it.

Post a screenshot of your empty order book and show your support.

Do nothing = guaranteed… pic.twitter.com/BVdEKJsNrM

— Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) August 8, 2026

A user said he was participating in the boycott as he felt the fresh SEBI move made trading unattractive for retail traders.

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Another user said: "Take no trades on that day to show your support for the protest on rolling back CAS. The volume data of that day needs to be severely low so that media catches on the issue."

Another X user posted: "I will not punch a single trade on 12 th August, even on a testing account on which I am punching trades to understand behaviour of post CAS implementation."

 
To recall, SEBI introduced the CAS for F&O-eligible stocks on August 3, replacing the earlier 30-minute VWAP-based closing price mechanism to improve price discovery, curb end-of-day price manipulation, and align India's markets with global practices.

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Under CAS, the official closing price is determined through a single equilibrium auction based on the maximum executable buy and sell orders. The initial rollout led to sharp auction-driven moves, resulting in a significant gap between the 3:15 pm market level and the official close, causing volatility in index settlements and expiry-day derivatives.

An X user on Monday posted: "One trader sitting out may not matter, but thousands doing it together could send a powerful message. Do you think a coordinated no-trading day on August 12 can make regulators take the CAS rollback demand seriously?"

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) methodology aligned Indina markets with global practices. Although the transition unsettled traders initially, regulators maintained that it would enhance the reliability of closing prices and deepen liquidity.

Over the long term, CAS is seen as enhancing the integrity of closing prices, improving benchmark reliability, reducing end-of-day price distortions, and bringing India's market infrastructure closer to global best practices.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 10:43 AM IST
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