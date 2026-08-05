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Buying a premium home? DLF sticks to ₹20,000 crore target despite weak Q1, Goa launch awaits

Buying a premium home? DLF sticks to ₹20,000 crore target despite weak Q1, Goa launch awaits

DLF said its much-awaited luxury residential project in Goa is expected to be launched during the current financial year

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 1:07 PM IST
Buying a premium home? DLF sticks to ₹20,000 crore target despite weak Q1, Goa launch awaitsDLF is moving ahead with the launch of its luxury housing project in Goa

India's largest listed real estate developer DLF is moving ahead with the launch of its luxury housing project in Goa while also making its debut in the senior living segment with a ₹2,000-crore project in Gurugram. Despite a subdued first quarter due to delayed project launches, the company has reiterated its FY27 pre-sales target of ₹20,000 crore, expressing confidence in continued demand for premium and luxury homes.

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Goa project

DLF said its much-awaited luxury residential project in Goa is expected to be launched during the current financial year. The project, which has witnessed strong customer interest, is estimated to contribute around ₹2,000 crore, or nearly 10%, of the company's FY27 sales guidance.

READ THIS: Big opportunity for homebuyers? DLF plans ₹60,000 crore launches as approvals hold up projects

Speaking during the company's Q1 FY27 earnings call, Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said the project has been delayed due to an ongoing public interest litigation (PIL), but the delay is unlikely to materially affect the company's annual sales target. Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri added that while the project has received all the required approvals, DLF has chosen not to open bookings until there is complete legal clarity, prioritising customer confidence, according to FortuneIndia.

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Senior living foray in Gurugram

Expanding beyond conventional residential developments, DLF announced its entry into the senior living segment with a dedicated project in Sector 63, Gurugram, located on Golf Course Extension Road. Spread over nearly 5 lakh sq. ft., the development has an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore and is expected to be launched after receiving regulatory approvals.

Sales guidance unchanged 

The company reported Q1 FY27 pre-sales of ₹657 crore, marking a sharp 94% year-on-year decline, primarily due to the absence of new launches during the quarter. However, DLF maintained that the slowdown was caused by timing issues rather than weaker demand and reaffirmed its FY27 pre-sales guidance of ₹20,000 crore.

ALSO READ: Senior living goes mainstream: Why Haryana's retirement housing policy matters for India's ageing population

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DLF also reported a 4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹794 crore for the June quarter, although revenue declined due to lower project execution.

Luxury demand remains strong

The developer highlighted continued demand for its ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias in Gurugram, where nearly 65% of the inventory has already been sold. Apartments in the project are now priced at over ₹1 lakh per sq. ft., with 25-30% of buyers coming from outside the National Capital Region, including a growing number of NRIs.

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Published on: Aug 5, 2026 1:07 PM IST
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