Buying a premium home? DLF sticks to ₹20,000 crore target despite weak Q1, Goa launch awaits

DLF said its much-awaited luxury residential project in Goa is expected to be launched during the current financial year. The project, which has witnessed strong customer interest, is estimated to contribute around ₹2,000 crore, or nearly 10%, of the company's FY27 sales guidance.

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Speaking during the company's Q1 FY27 earnings call, Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said the project has been delayed due to an ongoing public interest litigation (PIL), but the delay is unlikely to materially affect the company's annual sales target. Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri added that while the project has received all the required approvals, DLF has chosen not to open bookings until there is complete legal clarity, prioritising customer confidence, according to FortuneIndia.

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Senior living foray in Gurugram

Expanding beyond conventional residential developments, DLF announced its entry into the senior living segment with a dedicated project in Sector 63, Gurugram, located on Golf Course Extension Road. Spread over nearly 5 lakh sq. ft., the development has an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore and is expected to be launched after receiving regulatory approvals.

Sales guidance unchanged

The company reported Q1 FY27 pre-sales of ₹657 crore, marking a sharp 94% year-on-year decline, primarily due to the absence of new launches during the quarter. However, DLF maintained that the slowdown was caused by timing issues rather than weaker demand and reaffirmed its FY27 pre-sales guidance of ₹20,000 crore.

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DLF also reported a 4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹794 crore for the June quarter, although revenue declined due to lower project execution.

Luxury demand remains strong

The developer highlighted continued demand for its ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias in Gurugram, where nearly 65% of the inventory has already been sold. Apartments in the project are now priced at over ₹1 lakh per sq. ft., with 25-30% of buyers coming from outside the National Capital Region, including a growing number of NRIs.