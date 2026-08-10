Stocks to buy: Eternal, Canara Bank among top picks for short-term gains; check targets

Amid the fresh bouts of volatility in the broader markets led by geopolitical concerns, domestic brokerage firms including SMC Global Securities and BP Equities have suggested select stocks namely — Brigade Enterprises, Canara Bank and Eternal Ltd — based on their stock charts and sound technical parameters for quick gains in short-term. Here's what at the brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:
Brigade Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 361 | Stop Loss: Rs 293
Brigade Enterprises Ltd is displaying an ascending triangle formation on the daily chart, with prices gradually making higher lows while repeatedly testing the horizontal resistance near Rs 580-582 zone. The stock has now approached the breakout zone, indicating strengthening buying momentum. The RSI is holding above the neutral zone and the MACD remains on a positive crossover, reinforcing the constructive technical setup. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 580-582 zone, and a decisive close above this level could confirm the breakout, opening the door for an advance towards previous swing highs. On the downside, the rising trend line support is placed around Rs 540-545 zone, while stronger support is seen near Rs 515- 520 zone. As long as the stock sustains above the rising trend line, the broader bullish structure is expected to remain intact. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy above the breakout level of Rs 586 for the expected upside of Rs 658-660 levels with stop loss below Rs 540.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities