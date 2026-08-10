Stocks to buy: Eternal, Canara Bank among top picks for short-term gains; check targets

Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 361 | Stop Loss: Rs 293

Eternal has shown a strong recovery from the March lows and is now maintaining a clear higher high and higher-low structure, indicating a shift from accumulation into an advancing phase. It has given a decisive breakout above the important Rs 300-305 supply zone, which had acted as resistance on multiple occasions. Price sustaining above this zone confirms a significant change in market structure. The Rs 300-305 zone should now act as immediate demand/support. The rising short-term EMA cloud near Rs 300-307 adds further confluence to this area. Price is comfortably trading above both major moving averages near Rs 274-275. The shorter-term average is also trending higher, indicating improvement in the medium-term trend. The recent advance has witnessed improving volume participation, while pullbacks have remained relatively controlled. The constructive price-volume characteristic and supports the breakout structure. MACD remains above the zero line with a positive histogram and bullish alignment, indicating that momentum favours the upside. We thus reckon a buy on Eternal with a target price of Rs 361 with a stop loss at Rs 293.

Recommended by: BP Equities

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Canara Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 361 | Stop Loss: Rs 293

Canara Bank is forming an ascending triangle on the daily chart, with prices approaching the apex after a prolonged consolidation, signaling the potential for a directional breakout. The stock is attempting to move above the falling trend line resistance while consistently forming higher lows, reflecting improving buying interest. Momentum indicators such as RSI are trending higher, while the MACD remains in positive territory, supporting the constructive setup. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 130-132, with the major breakout hurdle near Rs 135. On the downside, the rising trend line support is positioned around Rs 126-127, followed by stronger support at Rs 120-121. A sustained close above Rs 132-133 could confirm the breakout and open the door for more upside. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 130-132 with the expected upside of 145-147 with stop loss at Rs 123.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities