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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase ₹18.29 crore Mumbai apartment, adding to their growing luxury property empire

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase ₹18.29 crore Mumbai apartment, adding to their growing luxury property empire

The couple has bought a 2,644 sq ft apartment in Godrej Skyshore, a premium residential project in Andheri West

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 1:12 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase ₹18.29 crore Mumbai apartment, adding to their growing luxury property empire₹18 crore Mumbai apartment to ₹80 crore Gurugram mansion: Inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s luxury homes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have expanded their property holdings with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova area. The couple has bought a 2,644 sq ft apartment in Godrej Skyshore, a premium residential project in Andheri West, for ₹18.29 crore, according to documents reviewed by Zapkey, as reported by Economic Times.

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The apartment is located on one of the higher floors of the building and comes with an additional exclusive area of 316 sq ft. The property also includes three dedicated parking spaces.

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A growing luxury property portfolio

The Versova apartment marks the latest addition to the couple’s expanding real estate portfolio, which includes properties across Mumbai, Gurugram and Alibaug.

Kohli owns a sprawling 10,000 sq ft residence in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, estimated to be worth around ₹80 crore. The property reportedly features premium amenities, including a private swimming pool and a gym.

The couple has also made significant investments in Alibaug. In January 2026, they acquired more than five acres of land in Zirad village near Awas Beach for around ₹37.86 crore. The transaction, registered on January 13, 2026, involved two adjoining plots spread across nearly 21,010 square metres, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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This came after their 2022 purchase of an eight-acre plot in Alibaug for approximately ₹19 crore. The couple later developed a luxury villa on the land, featuring a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a customised kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, covered parking and staff quarters.

The Mumbai home deal that did not go through

Not every property move by Kohli has reached completion. In 2016, the cricketer reportedly booked a sea-facing apartment in Worli. The 7,171 sq ft four-bedroom residence, located on the 35th floor, was priced at around ₹34 crore.

However, Kohli later cancelled the booking, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity property deals that never materialised.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 1:12 PM IST
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