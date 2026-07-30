Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase ₹18.29 crore Mumbai apartment, adding to their growing luxury property empire

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A growing luxury property portfolio

The Versova apartment marks the latest addition to the couple’s expanding real estate portfolio, which includes properties across Mumbai, Gurugram and Alibaug.

Kohli owns a sprawling 10,000 sq ft residence in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, estimated to be worth around ₹80 crore. The property reportedly features premium amenities, including a private swimming pool and a gym.

The couple has also made significant investments in Alibaug. In January 2026, they acquired more than five acres of land in Zirad village near Awas Beach for around ₹37.86 crore. The transaction, registered on January 13, 2026, involved two adjoining plots spread across nearly 21,010 square metres, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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This came after their 2022 purchase of an eight-acre plot in Alibaug for approximately ₹19 crore. The couple later developed a luxury villa on the land, featuring a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a customised kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, covered parking and staff quarters.

The Mumbai home deal that did not go through

Not every property move by Kohli has reached completion. In 2016, the cricketer reportedly booked a sea-facing apartment in Worli. The 7,171 sq ft four-bedroom residence, located on the 35th floor, was priced at around ₹34 crore.

However, Kohli later cancelled the booking, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity property deals that never materialised.