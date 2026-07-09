Want to open a shop in Noida? These 19 kiosks near Botanical Garden Metro are up for grabs from ₹40,000 a month

The row of kiosks outside Botanical Garden Metro Station could finally see shopkeepers moving in instead of remaining locked and empty.

After failing to find a single private operator for its street market project, the Noida Authority has changed its strategy. The Authority will now allot all 19 kiosks along DSC Road individually, opening the door for small businesses and entrepreneurs who may have found the earlier plan too expensive.

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Bidding is expected to begin within two weeks, according to Indu Prakash Singh, the officer on special duty at the Noida Authority.

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A kiosk is a small standalone retail unit, typically used by small businesses to sell products or offer services.

Lower rents, easier entry

The Authority had floated a request for proposal last year, inviting a single firm to lease all 19 kiosks under one agreement for an initial term of seven years, extendable to 10.

However, the plan failed to attract bidders.

Interested firms were required to submit an earnest money deposit of ₹12 lakh, while the annual lease rental was fixed at ₹1.28 crore. This translated to roughly ₹56,000 per kiosk every month. Along with the high rental, the eligibility criteria also proved to be a hurdle, leaving many interested applicants unable to qualify, according to a report by the Economic Times.

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What changes this time

The revised plan is aimed at making the kiosks more accessible.

Instead of leasing the entire market to one operator, each kiosk will now be allotted individually. These kiosks are compact retail shops designed for small businesses, making them suitable for ventures such as food outlets, gift stores, clothing shops and electronics retailers.

The lease period has also been reduced to five years, with a provision for extension. Monthly rent per kiosk is expected to be between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, lower than the amount sought under the previous proposal.

Officials have not restricted the kiosks to any particular type of business. They said the spaces can be used for food and beverages, gift items, clothing, electronics or similar retail businesses.

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A prime location waiting for tenants

The street market was developed along DSC Road at a cost of around ₹3 crore and includes seating areas along with roadside parking for more than 100 vehicles.

Its location gives it a natural advantage. The market sits between Botanical Garden Metro Station, Sector 18 market and Atta Market, ensuring a steady flow of commuters and shoppers throughout the day.

Despite the high footfall, the kiosks have remained vacant since they were built.

In the absence of authorised tenants, unauthorised vendors have occupied parts of the market's parking area, selling garments, helmets, shikanji and other products.

The Authority now hopes that lower rents, relaxed eligibility norms and individual allotments will finally attract businesses, bring the kiosks to life and replace the informal market that has sprung up around them.