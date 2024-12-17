'Another day, another sleigh...': SpaceX Dragon delivers Christmas joy as Sunita Williams celebrates on ISS

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are marking the holiday season with a festive flair. In a photo shared by NASA on X, Williams and fellow astronaut Don Pettit were seen sporting Santa hats while speaking on a ham radio inside the ISS's Columbus module.

“Another day, another sleigh,” read NASA’s caption, capturing the lighthearted spirit of the moment as supplies—and a little holiday cheer—landed at the orbiting laboratory.

The festive mood follows the recent departure of a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which delivered 2,720 kg of essentials, scientific equipment, and holiday gifts. Launched on November 4 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the unpiloted spacecraft docked at the ISS on November 5 before heading back to Earth.

The crew, including veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, plans to recreate familiar holiday traditions. Fresh ingredients delivered by Dragon will be used for special meals, and video calls will connect the astronauts with loved ones on Earth.

Another day, another sleigh ⛄️❄️@NASA_Astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the @Space_Station's Columbus laboratory module. pic.twitter.com/C1PtjkUk7P — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 16, 2024

Williams, who describes the ISS as her “happy place,” remains busy beyond the festivities. From performing maintenance checks to training for her return in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, she’s also been engaging with students on Earth. During a virtual session, Williams shared insights about life in microgravity and the quirks of zero-gravity living, remarking, “I never thought something as simple as drinking could be so tricky, but in space, we have to think about everything!”

Her extended stay—originally an eight-day mission starting in June—was prolonged after technical glitches in the Boeing Starliner capsule delayed her return. Williams and Wilmore are now scheduled to come home in February 2025.

As the Dragon spacecraft heads for its parachute-assisted splashdown off Florida’s coast, the ISS crew continues their mission—celebrating Christmas, managing science, and keeping the orbiting lab running.