Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes during hot-fire test, Jeff Bezos responds

A hot-fire test at Blue Origin's launch facility ended in a large explosion on Thursday, sending a fireball and thick plumes of smoke into the sky and dealing a serious blow to the company's New Glenn rocket programme. The incident was captured on video and spread rapidly online.

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Blue Origin confirmed the incident in a brief statement, calling it an unexpected failure during a routine pre-launch procedure. "We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more," the company said.

What a hot-fire test involves

A hot-fire test is one of the most critical milestones in rocket development. Engines are ignited while the vehicle remains secured to the ground, allowing engineers to evaluate performance, fuel systems, and other vital components under conditions that closely replicate an actual launch. It is among the final checkpoints before a rocket is cleared to fly.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined. Blue Origin has not released details on the extent of the damage to the vehicle or surrounding infrastructure, nor has it said how the incident might affect its launch schedule.

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Here's our video of the explosion at Launch Complex 36. It happened about 9 pm ET (0100 UTC) as Blue Origin was beginning a static fire test of its New Glenn rocket.



Watch live views: https://t.co/tm2wZQmAVD pic.twitter.com/PmbgQC6Qmq — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 29, 2026

Bezos responds

Jeff Bezos addressed the incident shortly after it occurred, confirming no casualties and signalling that an investigation was already underway. "All personnel are accounted for and safe. It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it. Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it," he wrote.

What is at stake for New Glenn

The explosion is a significant setback for a programme Blue Origin has staked considerable ambition on. Standing more than 98 metres tall, New Glenn is a heavy-lift rocket designed to carry large satellites and spacecraft into orbit. It sits at the centre of the company's plans to compete seriously in the commercial and government launch market, a space increasingly dominated by SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy vehicles.

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Rocket development carries inherent risk, and test failures, while expensive, are not uncommon. Many of the most reliable launch vehicles in operation today experienced significant setbacks during their testing phases before achieving operational success.