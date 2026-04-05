BT Explainer: Why NASA’s Artemis II crew calls their Orion spacecraft ‘Integrity’

As the crew of Artemis II continues its historic journey around the Moon, many listeners following mission updates have noticed a recurring name in communications: “Integrity.” The astronauts frequently refer to their spacecraft by this word during exchanges with mission control — and it is not accidental.

“Integrity” is the official name the crew chose for their Orion spacecraft, giving the capsule both an identity and a symbolic meaning for the mission.

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A name chosen by the crew

The four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen — selected the name ahead of the mission to reflect the values they believe are essential for deep-space exploration.

According to the crew, “Integrity” represents trust, honesty, accountability and teamwork — qualities they say are crucial when humans travel hundreds of thousands of kilometres from Earth.

Also read: From Apollo to Artemis: How Moon missions get their names

The astronauts also said the name acknowledges the collective effort of thousands of engineers, scientists and technicians whose work made the mission possible.

Why do the Artemis II astronauts keep calling their Orion spacecraft, "Integrity"?



The crew chose this name for their home away from home because it "embodies the foundation of trust, respect, candor, and humility" of the teams behind the Artemis II mission. pic.twitter.com/un20qoSWSW — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 5, 2026

Why astronauts use the name in communication

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During space missions, astronauts and mission control often use the spacecraft’s name as a callsign. Instead of repeatedly saying “the Orion spacecraft,” the crew simply identifies themselves as “Integrity.”

This makes communications clearer and faster — a critical factor during complex spaceflight operations.

For example, in exchanges with controllers on Earth, the crew might say, “Integrity is performing the manoeuvre,” or “Integrity copies,” referring to the spacecraft and crew as a single operational unit.

Continuing a long NASA tradition

Naming spacecraft has been a tradition in American human spaceflight for decades. During the Apollo 11, astronauts named their command module Columbia command module and lunar module Eagle lunar module.

Also read: Artemis II astronauts will lose contact with Earth for nearly an hour

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Later missions followed similar conventions, with spacecraft receiving names chosen by the astronauts flying them. The Artemis programme continues that legacy as humanity prepares to return to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo era.

Within that broader effort, the name “Integrity” reflects more than just a spacecraft identity. It underscores the spirit of cooperation and trust required for humanity’s next era of deep-space exploration.