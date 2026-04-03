‘I’m the space plumber’: Astronaut Christina Koch turns Artemis II toilet glitch into viral moment

A small technical issue aboard the Moon-bound Artemis II briefly interrupted operations but ended up creating one of the mission’s most viral and light-hearted moments after astronaut Christina Koch jokingly declared herself the spacecraft’s “space plumber.”

The remark came during the early phase of the historic mission, NASA’s first crewed journey toward the Moon in more than five decades. The comment quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom compared the moment to fictional astronaut Howard Wolowitz from the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, who famously dealt with space-toilet problems in the show.

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Artemis II marks historic return to crewed lunar missions

The Artemis II mission launched four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, marking NASA’s first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The crew includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency.

At 47, Koch also made history by becoming the first woman to travel to the Moon, a milestone moment for human spaceflight and gender representation in deep-space missions.

The ‘space plumber’ moment

During a live crew interaction from the Orion spacecraft, Koch revealed that the team had been troubleshooting a minor issue with the spacecraft’s toilet system. After helping resolve the problem with guidance from mission control, she joked about her unexpected role onboard.

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“I’m the space plumber. I’m proud to call myself the space plumber,” Koch said during the broadcast.

“I’m the space plumber, I’m proud to call myself the space plumber.”



Mission specialists like @Astro_Christina train for all roles so they can jump in wherever they’re needed. Sometimes that means fixing vital machinery, like the spacecraft toilet. pic.twitter.com/RGBWkwRgX7 — NASA (@NASA) April 3, 2026

The comment quickly spread online, turning a routine maintenance task into a humorous highlight of the mission.

Inside the $23 million space toilet

The system involved is the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS), a highly specialised microgravity toilet that costs about $23 million and took more than a decade to develop.

The system is designed for waste disposal and recycling in space and is used both on the Orion spacecraft and aboard the International Space Station.

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Unlike the early days of the Apollo program, when astronauts relied on plastic bags and funnels for waste management, the UWMS includes advanced features such as improved airflow systems and a urine collection device designed to accommodate both male and female astronauts.

What actually went wrong

According to Koch, the problem turned out to be relatively minor.

“It was just an issue of sitting for a long time and needing a little time to warm up, a priming issue,” she explained during the livestream.

The malfunction was resolved within a few hours after ground control guided the astronauts through troubleshooting steps. Koch later confirmed that the system was functioning normally again.

“We were all breathing a sigh of relief when it turned out to be just fine,” she added.

During the brief troubleshooting period, some reports suggested the astronauts had to temporarily rely on backup options such as emergency urine collection bags.