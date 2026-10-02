Can mRNA Covid vaccines boost cancer treatment? New study reveals a surprising link

However, researchers caution that the findings do not yet prove that Covid-19 vaccines treat cancer. Clinical trials are needed to establish whether the association translates into a genuine treatment benefit.

What did researchers find?

The study, led by researchers including Elias Sayour, examined medical records of roughly 1,000 people with non-small cell lung cancer who had received immune checkpoint inhibitors, a class of cancer drugs that helps the immune system recognise and attack tumour cells.

Nearly 200 patients had also received an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine within 100 days of starting immunotherapy.

Three years after diagnosis, 56% of vaccinated patients were still alive, compared with 31% of those who had not received an mRNA vaccine, according to the study. Researchers reported a similar pattern among patients with advanced melanoma.

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The study also included laboratory experiments in mice, providing clues about a possible biological mechanism.

How could a Covid vaccine affect cancer?

The answer may lie in what mRNA does inside the immune system. Covid-19 mRNA vaccines deliver genetic instructions that allow cells to produce a harmless piece of the coronavirus spike protein. This trains the immune system to recognise the virus.

But researchers found that the mRNA technology may also trigger a broader immune response.

In experiments, mRNA vaccination activated a strong type-I interferon response — essentially an early-warning signal for the immune system. This response can activate immune cells and help prime T cells, which are capable of attacking abnormal cells.

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The researchers found that this immune activation could make tumours more responsive to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Where does immunotherapy fit in?

Cancer cells can exploit mechanisms that suppress the body's immune response. Immune checkpoint inhibitors work by blocking some of these mechanisms, effectively helping immune cells attack tumours.

But not every tumour responds to these drugs. Some are considered "cold" tumours, meaning they have limited immune activity around them.

The Nature study suggests mRNA vaccination may help change that environment. The vaccine can stimulate an initial immune response, while checkpoint inhibitors can help sustain the resulting anti-tumour attack.

This is different from a personalised cancer vaccine. Such vaccines are designed using information from an individual patient's tumour to train the immune system to recognise specific cancer-associated targets.

The intriguing part of the new research is that a vaccine designed against a virus may potentially help activate an anti-cancer response without containing tumour-specific material.

Why is the finding significant?

Developing personalised cancer vaccines can be complicated and time-consuming because each vaccine has to be tailored to an individual tumour.

An existing mRNA vaccine platform could, in theory, provide a much simpler way of stimulating the immune system alongside established cancer treatments.

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The researchers' experiments also found that the effect was linked specifically to mRNA vaccination rather than vaccination in general. The study reported that other types of vaccines did not produce the same response in the experimental models.

Is the Covid vaccine now a cancer treatment?

No. This is the most important caveat.

The human findings are based on retrospective medical-record analyses. Such studies can identify associations but cannot definitively establish that vaccination itself caused patients to live longer.

Researchers therefore say clinical trials are necessary before mRNA Covid vaccines can be considered as an additional cancer treatment.

A trial is being developed to test whether an mRNA Covid vaccine can enhance immunotherapy in people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

If clinical trials confirm the effect, the implications could extend beyond Covid vaccines to a new generation of mRNA-based immune therapies.