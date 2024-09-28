'Cavalry is coming': Elon Musk launches mission to rescue Sunita Williams from space after Boeing Starliner setback

SpaceX launched its Crew-9 mission on Saturday at 1:17 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, aimed at bringing back NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been on the International Space Station (ISS) for over 100 days longer than initially planned.

This delay occurred due to ongoing issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which NASA deemed too risky for a crewed return flight.

Crew-9 carried NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, “Freedom,” marking a deviation from the standard four-member team under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Two seats remain empty on the spacecraft for Williams and Wilmore’s return trip, scheduled for 2025.

The launch, initially delayed by Hurricane Helene, saw a successful liftoff powered by the Falcon 9 rocket, followed by the first stage of the rocket landing back in Florida for refurbishment. The Crew Dragon is expected to dock with the ISS on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. ET.

NASA adjusted the mission plan in late August after determining that unresolved issues with the Starliner’s helium leaks and thruster performance made it unfit to carry astronauts back from the ISS. Williams and Wilmore had originally arrived on the Starliner for what was meant to be a weeklong test flight in June.

The change in plans led to NASA reallocating crew members on the Crew-9 mission. Two astronauts, Stephanie Wilson and Zena Cardman, were removed from the roster to accommodate Williams and Wilmore on the return flight. Cardman, who had been set to command the mission, passed leadership to Hague.

Despite the adjustments, Williams and Wilmore have integrated into the full-time crew roles on the ISS, extending their stay until their scheduled return in 2025.