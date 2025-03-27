Human landings on Mars face a new risk: Study reveals one toxic threat that could be the biggest danger

Long before setting foot on Mars, human explorers may already be battling for survival. Beyond the bitter cold, bone-penetrating radiation, and power-sapping dust storms, a new threat is emerging — one that could silently sabotage the mission from within. Toxic Martian dust, fine enough to slip into lungs and sticky enough to cling to everything, is now under scrutiny as scientists warn of its potentially devastating impact on astronaut health.

A new study has uncovered a potential hurdle for humanity’s dream of sending astronauts to Mars. Researchers warn that toxic dust — fine, clingy particles — blanketing the red planet could pose serious health risks to future explorers. The findings are significant as NASA and the Chinese Manned Space Agency (CMS) plan to send their astronauts to Mars in the following decade. Their missions involve astronauts staying on Mars for months and eventually lead to the creation of long-duration habitats on the surface.

The findings, published in the journal *GeoHealth*, suggest that Martian dust might complicate manned missions, drawing eerie similarities to the health struggles faced by astronauts during NASA’s Apollo Moon missions. The study was carried out by researchers based at the University of Southern California, the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Colorado Boulder, and NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

The study comes just when NASA’s Curiosity rover detected the largest organic compounds ever found on Mars. But while that breakthrough fuels hopes of uncovering signs of ancient life, the dust problem shifts the focus to a more immediate concern — keeping astronauts safe. Unlike lunar dust, which was sharp and abrasive, Martian dust is finer and stickier.

Every Martian year — about 687 Earth days — the planet experiences regional dust storms, especially during its southern summer. Every three Martian years, these storms can swell into planet-encircling events.

Measuring just 4% the width of a human hair, these tiny particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. What makes them especially hazardous is their toxic composition — including silica, gypsum, and various metals.

Researchers said the impact of these toxins could be amplified by Mars’ microgravity and radiation levels.

For astronauts, that could mean coughing, eye irritation, and sore throats in the short term — symptoms similar to what the Apollo crews experienced after bringing lunar dust into their landers. But with prolonged exposure, the risk escalates to chronic health issues.

Unlike the Apollo astronauts, who could return home within a week, Mars explorers will be far from help. A 40-minute communication delay with Earth makes remote medical assistance unreliable at best.

This isolation heightens the urgency of addressing the dust threat. The study emphasizes the need for high-grade protective gear, including advanced suits and air filters, to safeguard astronauts from the ever-present Martian dust.