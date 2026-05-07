The recent detection of hantavirus cases in parts of Europe and Asia has triggered fresh public anxiety, with many wondering whether the virus could spiral into another global pandemic like Covid-19. While health agencies are monitoring outbreaks closely, experts say hantavirus behaves very differently from the coronavirus that caused the Covid-19 crisis.

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Unlike Covid-19, which spread rapidly through airborne human-to-human transmission, hantavirus infections are mostly linked to contact with infected rodents or their droppings. Scientists say the current public health risk remains low, but awareness and preventive measures are essential.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses primarily carried by rodents such as rats and mice. Humans can become infected after inhaling virus particles from rodent urine, saliva, or droppings. In some cases, bites from infected rodents may also spread the disease.

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Different strains of hantavirus exist across the world. In the Americas, hantavirus can cause Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a severe respiratory illness. In Europe and Asia, some strains are associated with Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which mainly affects the kidneys.

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Though rare, severe infections can become life-threatening if not treated early.

Can hantavirus become a pandemic like Covid-19?

Health experts currently say a Covid-style global pandemic is unlikely for several reasons.

Limited human-to-human spread: Most hantavirus strains do not spread easily between humans. Covid-19 became a pandemic because the virus transmitted efficiently through respiratory droplets and aerosols in everyday social interactions. Hantavirus infections are usually acquired from environmental exposure to infected rodents rather than infected people.

Lower transmission rate: The virus does not spread rapidly through communities in the way SARS-CoV-2 did. Cases are generally isolated and linked to specific exposure events, such as cleaning rodent-infested spaces or handling contaminated materials.

No evidence of sustained global spread: Public health authorities have not reported widespread community transmission patterns similar to those seen during Covid-19. Outbreaks are typically localised.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Director of the Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention at WHO, said, “This is not coronavirus, this is a very different virus... This is not the start of a COVID pandemic.”

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However, scientists caution that changing climate conditions, urban expansion, and increased human interaction with wildlife may increase the chances of sporadic outbreaks in the future.

What are the symptoms of hantavirus?

Symptoms may initially resemble flu-like illness, making early detection difficult.

Common symptoms include:

Fever and chills

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain

In severe cases, patients may develop:

Shortness of breath

Lung fluid buildup

Low blood pressure

Kidney complications

Doctors say symptoms can worsen quickly, especially in pulmonary forms of the disease.

How dangerous is hantavirus?

Hantavirus infections can be serious, especially when diagnosis is delayed. Some forms of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome have reported mortality rates of around 30-40 percent in severe cases.

There is currently no specific antiviral cure approved universally for hantavirus infections. Treatment mainly focuses on supportive medical care, oxygen therapy, and early hospital intervention.

Experts stress that despite the high fatality rate in severe cases, the overall number of infections globally remains relatively low compared to highly contagious diseases.

Is there a vaccine for hantavirus?

There is no widely available global vaccine approved for general public use against hantavirus.

People exposed to rodent-infested environments, including farmers, sanitation workers, campers, and those cleaning unused buildings, face higher risk.

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Is hantavirus airborne like Covid-19?

Not in the same way. Infection usually occurs when contaminated dust from rodent waste becomes airborne and is inhaled, rather than through routine person-to-person respiratory spread.

How can people stay safe?

Preventing contact with rodents remains the most effective protection.

Keep homes and surroundings rodent-free Seal holes and gaps in walls, doors, and pipes Store food in airtight containers Dispose of garbage properly Avoid leaving pet food exposed overnight Be careful while cleaning closed spaces

Areas such as basements, sheds, warehouses, and abandoned buildings may contain infected rodent waste. Avoiding dry sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings, which may release virus particles into the air. Do not touch dead rodents with bare hands. Use disinfectants and protective equipment while disposing of them.

Seek medical help early

People experiencing fever, breathing difficulties, or severe flu-like symptoms after rodent exposure should seek medical attention immediately.

Experts say awareness is important, but panic is unnecessary. Hantavirus is not spreading globally the way Covid-19 once did, and its transmission pattern is far more limited.

Still, public health officials emphasize that monitoring zoonotic diseases — illnesses that jump from animals to humans — remains critical as environmental and ecological changes continue to reshape disease risks worldwide.

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Most strains do not spread between humans. Rare exceptions have been documented with certain strains in South America, but sustained transmission remains extremely uncommon.