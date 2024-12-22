'She needs to come home now...': Concerns grow over Sunita Williams’ condition after six months in space

Netizens are raising alarms over the health of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams after the space agency shared a festive photo of her and astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station. In the image, Williams, who has been in space for over six months, is seen wearing a red Santa hat and T-shirt, smiling alongside Pettit.

Related Articles

NASA captioned the photo, “Another day, another sleigh ⛄️❄️NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the space Station's Columbus laboratory module.”

However, social media users were quick to point out her visibly thin appearance. One user wrote, “Suni Williams does not look well, she needs to come home now.” Another added, “They are getting pretty skinny! Praying for their safety!”

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore were originally launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in June for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. Faults in the Starliner forced the spacecraft to return without its crew in September, stranding the astronauts in orbit. NASA has since extended their mission multiple times, now delaying their return until at least March or April 2025.

The prolonged stay has fueled growing concerns. A comment on X read, “They look like they’re in bad shape, in need of evacuation ASAP.” Others questioned how holiday items like Santa hats reached the station, with one user remarking, “If you can send them supplies, send them home instead.”

NASA announced that Williams and Wilmore will return aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft. Initially scheduled for February, their homecoming was pushed back due to delays in launching their replacements.

The uncertainty surrounding the astronauts’ return and their extended time in space has sparked widespread debate about mission safety and its toll on astronauts’ health.