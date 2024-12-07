'We use pouches with...': Sunita Williams reveals a gravity-defying truth aboard ISS. Watch video

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, a veteran of three space missions, gave students at Sunita Williams Elementary School a fascinating glimpse into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS). During a virtual session from her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts, Williams tackled an unexpected topic: the art of drinking liquids in space.

Using firsthand experience, she explained how liquids behave in microgravity, where they don’t pour or flow as they do on Earth. Instead, they form floating blobs that require special drinking pouches to manage. “We use pouches with straws to drink,” Williams said, describing how astronauts adapt to the challenges of zero gravity.

The session wasn’t just about sipping in space. Williams fielded questions from curious students, blending education with a touch of wonder. Her insights on the creative ways astronauts manage daily tasks in orbit offered a rare look at the ingenuity needed to live and work off-planet.

A student gets a demonstration from astronaut, Sunita Williams on how to drink liquids in space. Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore hit the six-month mark in space after becoming the first to ride Boeing's new Starliner capsule on what was supposed to be a week-long test flight.… pic.twitter.com/1UQSgvcHsN — Francynancy (@FranMooMoo) December 6, 2024

The event comes as Williams prepares for another milestone in her career. Scheduled for a spacewalk in 2025 as part of the ISS’s Expedition 72 crew, she has been working on her spacesuit, inspecting its life support systems and configuring equipment for the mission.

Williams’ extended stay aboard the ISS has also been eventful. With delays in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft’s return due to weather conditions, her team has been finalizing research samples for Earth and conducting experiments in space physics. From advancing disease detection to maintaining the ISS’s cutting-edge equipment, Williams and her colleagues continue to push the boundaries of human knowledge.

Reflecting on her passion for spaceflight, Williams said, “Space is my happy place.” Her enthusiasm for microgravity life and her commitment to ongoing missions underscore the importance of these efforts.