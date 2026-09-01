When is the next lunar eclipse? Check date, timing, visibility across India and the world

READ THIS: The Moon is drifting away from Earth — and the reason starts in our oceans

Unlike a partial or total lunar eclipse, a penumbral eclipse does not place the Moon inside Earth’s darker inner shadow, or umbra. As a result, observers should not expect the Moon to turn deep red or develop the sharply defined shadow that was visible during August’s eclipse.

The eclipse will reach its maximum at around 6:12 p.m. EST (2312 GMT) on February 20. The effect will be most noticeable around the Moon’s northern polar region, although the overall change in brightness is expected to be difficult to see with the naked eye.

Advertisement

According to NASA, it will be visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and western Australia.

Will it be visible in India?

The eclipse will be visible from India during the early morning of February 21, 2027 (local time). In New Delhi, for example, it will begin at 2:42 a.m. IST, reach maximum eclipse at 4:42 a.m., and end at 6:43 a.m.

ALSO READ: Can a solar storm directly harm people on Earth? What NASA and NOAA actually say about coronal mass ejections

The Snow Moon will be part of the event

The February eclipse will coincide with the full Moon commonly known as the Snow Moon, a name associated with the cold and snowy conditions traditionally linked with February.

Advertisement

For photographers and dedicated skywatchers, the event could still provide an interesting opportunity. Space.com notes that capturing the Moon during the eclipse and comparing it with an image of an ordinary full Moon could help reveal the subtle effect of Earth's penumbral shadow.