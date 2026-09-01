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When is the next lunar eclipse? Check date, timing, visibility across India and the world

When is the next lunar eclipse? Check date, timing, visibility across India and the world

The February eclipse will coincide with the full Moon commonly known as the Snow Moon, a name associated with the cold and snowy conditions traditionally linked with February

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 7:00 AM IST
When is the next lunar eclipse? Check date, timing, visibility across India and the worldUpcoming lunar eclipse
The spectacular partial lunar eclipse of August 2026 has now passed, but skywatchers will not have to wait too long for another lunar eclipse. According to Space.com, the next lunar eclipse will occur on February 20, 2027, although it will be a much subtler event than the dramatic “almost Blood Moon” seen in August.

Next lunar eclipse

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The upcoming event will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the Moon will pass through the outermost part of Earth’s shadow, known as the penumbra.

READ THIS: The Moon is drifting away from Earth — and the reason starts in our oceans

Unlike a partial or total lunar eclipse, a penumbral eclipse does not place the Moon inside Earth’s darker inner shadow, or umbra. As a result, observers should not expect the Moon to turn deep red or develop the sharply defined shadow that was visible during August’s eclipse.

The eclipse will reach its maximum at around 6:12 p.m. EST (2312 GMT) on February 20. The effect will be most noticeable around the Moon’s northern polar region, although the overall change in brightness is expected to be difficult to see with the naked eye.

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According to NASA, it will be visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and western Australia.

Will it be visible in India?

The eclipse will be visible from India during the early morning of February 21, 2027 (local time). In New Delhi, for example, it will begin at 2:42 a.m. IST, reach maximum eclipse at 4:42 a.m., and end at 6:43 a.m.

ALSO READ: Can a solar storm directly harm people on Earth? What NASA and NOAA actually say about coronal mass ejections

The Snow Moon will be part of the event

The February eclipse will coincide with the full Moon commonly known as the Snow Moon, a name associated with the cold and snowy conditions traditionally linked with February.

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For photographers and dedicated skywatchers, the event could still provide an interesting opportunity. Space.com notes that capturing the Moon during the eclipse and comparing it with an image of an ordinary full Moon could help reveal the subtle effect of Earth's penumbral shadow.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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