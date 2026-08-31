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'Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration': Tim Cook bids farewell to Apple as CEO

'Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration': Tim Cook bids farewell to Apple as CEO

Cook became Apple’s CEO in August 2011, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs. During his tenure, Apple grew significantly across hardware, software and services

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 9:39 PM IST
'Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration': Tim Cook bids farewell to Apple as CEOTim Cook bids farewell to Apple

Tim Cook bids farewell to Apple as he marks his final day as the company’s CEO, sharing an emotional message with the Apple community on Monday.

Taking to X, Cook wrote, “Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO.” He thanked the people who have supported and inspired him throughout his long association with the technology giant.

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READ THIS: Tim Cook’s exit isn’t the end: His next role at Apple will be…

Cook acknowledged that his official title would change the following day but said his affection for Apple would remain unchanged.

“My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will,” Cook wrote. He added, “Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!”

Cook’s 15-Year Apple legacy

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Cook became Apple’s CEO in August 2011, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs. During his tenure, Apple grew significantly across hardware, software and services, while expanding products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods and strengthening its services business.

His leadership also saw Apple reach historic milestones in market value and increase its focus on areas including privacy, sustainability and global supply-chain diversification.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook's last day as Apple CEO: From Jobs' heir to Apple's longest-reigning leader

John Ternus to become Apple’s next CEO

Apple’s next CEO will be John Ternus, the company’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, who will officially take over from Tim Cook on September 1, 2026. Apple announced the leadership transition in April, saying it followed a long-term succession planning process approved unanimously by the board.

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Ternus, who has worked at Apple for more than two decades, has played a key role in the development of several generations of the iPhone, iPad and Mac. His appointment is expected to bring a strong hardware and engineering focus to Apple as it navigates artificial intelligence and future product development.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 9:33 PM IST
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