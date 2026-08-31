‘I have nothing left to give’: Lionel Messi bids emotional farewell to Argentina after 20 years

Messi revealed that he had written the farewell on July 21, two days after the final, but said events involving his father later made him “even more convinced” about the decision.

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‘A decision that hurt and still hurts’

Messi admitted that leaving Argentina was an extremely difficult decision, but said he now understands that the time has come.

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“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep down, but I understand that the time has come,” he said.

Reflecting on his commitment to the national team, Messi insisted he had always given everything for the Argentina shirt, regardless of the results.

“I swear to you that I always gave it my all not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.” “Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply,” he added.

'I have nothing left to give’

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Messi said his love for Argentina will remain forever, but believes the national team now needs to make room for younger players.

“I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the National Team,” he wrote.

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“I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”

Messi's international career saw him overcome years of disappointment before eventually reaching the pinnacle. He played a central role in Argentina's Copa América success and, most importantly, led the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Emotional thank you to fans and family

The Argentine superstar thanked supporters who stood by him throughout his journey.

“Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much.”

He added: “Now I’ll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad, especially the bad).”

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Messi also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and officials

“Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this journey so beautiful, yet so difficult.” “Thank you to every coach, teammate, and official I’ve shared this path with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.”

“I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, alongside my teammates, moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you!”

He ended his message with: “Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.”