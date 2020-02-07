Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift unveiled; check price, features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited unveiled the facelift of Ignis hatchback at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida on Friday. With its new look, Ignis will take on the likes of Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO and Hyundai Santro. Based on the fifth generation Heartect platform, the new Ignis exudes an SUV design with imposing front fascia, wide and tough rear appearance and high seating position, claims the auto major. With its striking rear spoiler and roof rails, Maruti Suzuki is trying to position Ignis facelift as a perfect compact urban SUV.

"Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers," said Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti has strengthened the Ignis design by incorporating elements of an SUV. Features such as LED projector headlamps, front grille with U-shaped motif and skid plate on bumpers, high seating position, roof rails and spoiler give it an SUV character. The Ignis will come in five body shades: New Turquoise, Lucent Orange, Stargaze Blue, Dual Tone Silver/Black and Lucent Orange Dual Tone Black.

Interiors

Ignis has a spacious cabin with dual tone ivory interiors and a new pattern for seat fabric. The dashboard's linear design provides a wider feel to the cabin. Like the signature NEXA blue colour, a blue highlight also features the centre console. The new IGNIS comes with a 17.78 cm Smart Play studio. The new infotainment system can be connected to the cloud and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information.

Engine, transmission

The new Ignis comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine. It is available with manual and auto gear shift transmission options. The Ignis offers two premium customisation options -- Acropolis and Scorcher theme.

Launch date and price

Ignis is expected to be launched shortly after Auto Expo 2020, likely in March. As per reports, prices could start at a premium of Rs 25,000 more than the current model, and could range between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

