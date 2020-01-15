Business Today
Honda Activa 6G to be launched today; here's what to expect

Honda Activa 6G launch: Honda Activa 6g wil be BS6- compliant and have aesthetic upgrades.Here's what we know so far

January 15, 2020
Honda Activa 6G is set to arrive today. Here's what we know so far
Honda Activa 6G will be BS6-compliant

Seems like BS6-compliant and electric vehicles are the rage. It was only yesterday that the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was launched, and the Honda Activa 6G will be launched today. Here is a lowdown on the details we have so far

The Honda Activa 6G will arrive today, approximately two years after the launch of Activa 5G. This Activa 6G by Honda will be BS6-compliant and is expected to come with updated feature as well as aesthetic upgrades.

The 2020 Honda Activa 6G will be feature a 109.2cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine.  The motor is expected to dish out 8bhp max power at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 9Nm at 5500 rpm.

Honda Activa 6G could also come with aesthetic upgrades in LED headlight and digital instrument console with information display. Apart from this, the new Honda scooter could also feature a side stand down engine inhibitor. This feature is also found in the Activa 125 BS6 model.

The 2020 Honda Activa 6G could be priced in a range of Rs 60,000-Rs 62,000. This new Honda scooter is likely to be priced a notch higher than the outgoing Honda Activa 5G model which is priced at Rs 55,000. The prices are ex-showroom,Delhi. The reason behind the Rs 5,000 price hike is the incorporation of BS6 engines in Honda Activa 6G.

