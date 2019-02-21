Hyundai Grand i10 spotted on test run in India: Expected price, engine details, features

The new Hyundai Grand i10 has been spotted while on a test run in India, strengthening speculations of a launch later in the year. Reports suggest that two test mules were seen, one of which could be a high-end model whereas the other could be a lower trim. Spy images of the Hyundai Grand i10 released by CarDekho reveal a redesigned alloy wheel and black inserts in the headlamps. There also seems to be roof rails and a blackened B and C-pillar. However these features could be exclusive to the higher trim model.

The next generation Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to be based on a refreshed platform, but the engine and transmission are expected to be carried from the previous generation. Hyundai is expected to continue the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel from the existing models. The four-cylinder petrol motor can deliver max power of 83PS at 6,000RPM and 116Nm of max torque at 4,000RPM. On the other hand, the three-cylinder diesel engine could dish out 75PS max power at 4000RPM and 190Nm of max torque at 1750RPM.

As of now, the Grand i10 comes with five-speed manual and four-speed automatic manual transmission. The new model might come coupled with an AMT option too.

Hyundai is likely to launch the new Grand i10 sometime during the third quarter of this year. The models are expected to be priced in a range of Rs 4.97 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh. With this price tag, the new Hyundai Grand i10 will be pitted against the favourites of B-segment hatchbacks like the Swift and Wagon R from Maruti Suzuki's stables and Ford Figo and Tata Tiago.