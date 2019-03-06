Maruti Suzuki launches Wagon R Smart-CNG for Rs 4.84 lakh

Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of CNG-powered Wagon R, called the Wagon R S-CNG (Smart-CNG). The new smart CNG Wagon R will be available in the LXI and LXI (O) variants, priced at Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG variants will be powered by 1-litre engine and offers best in class mileage of 33.54km/kg. The positioning of the CNG tank has been pushed lower to improve the overall vehicle dynamics. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The CNG kits are factory fitted in both the variants in order to ensure safety and gets dual ECU and intelligent-Gas Port Injection technology. The technology enables the delivery of a fixed quantity of fuel to the engine, leading to efficient fuel usage, zippy pickup and advanced drivability.

In terms of features, the car gets the similar kit that the regular LXI and LXI (O) variants get, other than the addition of the rear parcel tray.

"With WagonR S-CNG, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of 26 per cent better fuel economy than the outgoing WagonR CNG and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment friendly," MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales RS Kalsi said.

The WagonR S-CNG will be available in states with CNG infrastructure including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, MSI said.

The company presently offers CNG option in seven of its models that include Alto800, AltoK10, WagonR, Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S. It has sold over 5 lakh factory-fitted CNG vehicles.

Edited By: Udit Verma

