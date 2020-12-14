New Hyundai i20 lands 30,000 bookings in 40 days of launch

Hyundai has revealed that the newly-launched iteration of the Hyundai i20 has managed to land more than 30,000 bookings in just about 40 days of being launched in India.

The all-new Hyundai i20 is being offered in four variants; Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O), in increasing order of range. Interestingly, about 85 percent of the total bookings are for the top-range Asta models, while about 10 percent are for the dual-tone iterations of the vehicle.

The bookings commenced last week for Rs 21,000. The South Korean carmaker aims to take on the likes of the Tata Altroz, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza in the domestic Indian market.â¨"We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies. After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10 000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20. We are delighted to receive around 30 000 bookings for the all-new i20," said Tarun Garg, Director for Sales, Marketing & Service at Hyundai Motor India Limited.

The upgraded Hyundai i20 has the same line-up of engines as the Hyundai Venue, with options in engines as well as gearbox mechanisms. For starters, there is the BS6-complaint 1.0-litre engine with three-cylinders, which is tethered to a six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). While this is touted as being standard, there is also the seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission on offer. These are priced in the range of Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.89 for the iMT technology, while the DCT trims range from Rs 10.66 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh.There is the 1.2-litre petrol engine with four-cylinders attached to a five-speed manual transmission as standard, with the intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) being the standard for automatic-transmission iterations of the car. These are priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh for the manual versions, while the automatic iterations start from Rs 8.59 lakh, going to Rs 9.69 lakh.

There is also a diesel engine with a 1.5-litre capacity and four cylinders, being offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel variants are priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 10.59 lakh.

The Hyundai i20 also happens to be the first premium hatchback of India, offering premium features like that of wireless charging, over-the-air (OTA) updates (for software), a premium seven-speaker Bose sound system, as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

