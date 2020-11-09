No festive cheer! Retail automobile sales record whopping 24% decline in October

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

PVs saw 9% less demand, two-wheeler offtake was 27% less, while commercial vehicles recorded 30% less sales at dealerships in October compared to last year.

Figures are in stark contrast with wholesale numbers released by manufacturers for the month. Maruti, Hyundai and Hero MotoCorp saw all time high dispatches.

Dealers saw growth only on the 9 days of Navratri but the rest of October was uniformly tepid. Last year, Navratri and Diwali both were in October.

High dispatches from manufacturers in October means inventory is high at dealerships this month. Demand during Diwali especially for two wheelers will be crucial.

The retail sale of automobiles in October gave a stark reminder of the magnitude of the challenge that confronts the domestic automobile industry as passenger vehicles registered a 9 percent decline while two-wheelers were down 27 percent over last year. Across all categories, sale of automobiles at the dealerships was 24 percent less, figures collated by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.

The numbers are in stark contrast with the wholesale figures released by automobile manufacturers for the month of October. Dispatch of passenger vehicles was at an all time high of over 3.3 lakh units with the two biggest carmakers Maruti and Hyundai witnessing highest ever monthly sales. Retail sales for the month, however, came in at a much lower 249,860 units.

Similarly, in two wheelers, market leader Hero MotoCorp also saw its highest ever monthly dispatch figures at over 8 lakh units last month but retail numbers for the industry as a whole at 1,041,682 units. The mismatch could also be partly explained by inventory build up at the showrooms.

Manufacturers typically produce more vehicles in the preceding month of Diwali to ensure sufficient stocks at dealerships to cater to increased demand during the festive season. Even then, manufacturers and dealers have offered differing views on expectations from the festive season so far.

"October continues to see positive momentum on a monthly basis but on a yearly basis the negative slide continues to increase. The 9 days Navratri period witnessed robust vehicle registrations but could not save October to go in red as compared to last year when both Navratri and Diwali were in the same month," said Vinkesh Gulati, president, FADA.

"While new launches continued to be in demand in the passenger vehicle segment, entry level motorcycles witnessed a lean demand in the two-Wheeler segment. With supply side mismatch, most of the passenger vehicle dealers ended with limited stock of high selling items and odd variants which did not attract much demand. This coupled with lower discounts, compared to last festivals also played a spoilsport."

According to an internal survey conducted among dealers, FADA said only 43 percent of the dealers are feeling good about the festive season and only 33 percent of them expect growth in November. Significantly, 30 percent also said there may be a decline this month as well. On inventory levels, FADA said average inventory for passenger vehicles has shot up to 35-40 days while for two wheelers it is even higher at 50-55 days.

"As we enter the last leg of festivals and with Covid-19 getting into its 3rd wave in many cities, there is a sense of cautiousness amongst customers. Due to the lockdown announced in few European Countries, procurement of spares will also be a cause of hindrance for smooth supply of vehicles in Indian markets. This will create a supply and demand mismatch thus affecting the passenger vehicle sales," Gulati said.

"We have cautioned both OEMs and dealers to keep a check on vehicle inventory as post festivals demand may remain subdued. Since inventory levels are at its highest during this financial year, it may impact dealers financial health, thus leading closures and job losses."

