Skoda Kushaq to premiere on March 18; to compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq is expected to make its world premiere in India on March 18. Automaker Skoda had showcased the car as Vision IN concept at Auto Expo 2020. The car has been developed in India for the Indian market. The Skoda Kushaq is a part of the company's INDIA 2.0 plan. Skoda is seeking high localisation level of up to 95 per cent in India. According to Skoda Auto India website, the car is expected to be launched in summer of 2021.

Skoda Kushaq will compete with cars such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 in the mid-size SUV market segment, according to India Today. Skoda is expected to sell the car at a competitive price in order to undercut the competition.

The all-new Skoda Kushaq has been built on Volkswagen Group's MQB-AO IN platform. In India, all future Volkswagen-Skoda models will be built on this scalable platform. Volkswagen's first mid-size SUV - Taigun - has also been built on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq.

Skoda Kushaq specifications

The all-new Skoda Kushaq is expected to have multiple petrol options. These would include 1.0-litre Turbocharged Stratified Injected (TSI) petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine.

Skoda Kusahq is expected to be offered with three gearbox options. Depending on the model, customers will be able to choose from a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG). According to India Today, the Skoda Kushaq will only be available as an FWD. Skoda Kushaq misses out on a diesel powertrain for the time being.

The name 'Kushaq' was derived from the Sanskrit word 'Kushak' which denotes 'King' or 'Emperor'. Skoda has attached the tagline "Make Way for the One True King" to the mid-size SUV. "The series intends to be a proportionate and tasteful blend of local and international designs and trends, perfectly balancing domestic demand and global requirements," reads the car's page on Skoda Auto India's website.

