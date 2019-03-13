Boeing ban: Aviation Secretary begins emergency meeting with airlines
An emergency meeting of all airlines with Civil Aviation Secretary has started a while ago. Details about the agenda of the meeting are yet to be declared
The meeting comes in the backdrop of action being taken against Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after one such plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 passengers, including four Indians. This happened a few months after a Boeing 737 Max aircraft of Lion Air went down over Java Sea.
Delhi: Emergency meeting of all airlines called by Civil Aviation Secretary begins at Ministry of Civil Aviation in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kEtmXy7tmy