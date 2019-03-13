Business Today

Boeing ban: Aviation Secretary begins emergency meeting with airlines

The meeting comes in the backdrop of action being taken against Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after one such plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 passengers, including four Indians.

An emergency meeting of all airlines with Civil Aviation Secretary has started a while ago. Details about the agenda of the meeting are yet to be declared

The meeting comes in the backdrop of action being taken against Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after one such plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 passengers, including four Indians. This happened a few months after a Boeing 737 Max aircraft of Lion Air went down over Java Sea.

Following the crash of Ethiopian Airline aircraft, aviation regulator DGCA has grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes run by Indian air carriers.

Stay tuned for further details from the meeting...

