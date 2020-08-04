Emirates to pay funeral costs of passengers if infected with COVID-19

Not only medical treatment, Emirates will also pay for the funeral of its passengers if they succumb to coronavirus. The airline's new strategy is aimed at boosting passenger demand amid the pandemic. The Dubai-based airline said last week that they would offer up to $1,765 for a passenger's funeral if they die of COVID-19.

Emirates would also cover the medical expenses of up to $176,000 if a passenger is diagnosed with COVID-19 during their journey. The airline would pay for around $118 per day for quarantine costs, including hotel room, for up to two weeks. The coverage is available till October 31. The airline said that the cover is valid for a period of 31 days from "the moment you take your first flight, and it covers you even if you travel onwards to another city".

However, testing costs are not covered and the passengers must get in touch with the airline to get the expenses approved.

"It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative," Emirates Group CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement. The cover would be provided through NEXtCARE, an arm of insurance provider Allianz. The cover would be applied automatically and is free.

Emirates is not the only airline to offer medical cover. These moves come as the airline industry is severely hit by the pandemic. Emirates, too, saw demand falling 90 per cent, according to airline President Tim Clark, as mentioned in Business Insider. Emirates is also one of the most-badly hit airlines as it only flies internationally and international travel has dropped to zilch. The airline has managed to keep up revenue through cargo operations.

However, fear of coronavirus treatment costs is not the only deterrent in international travel. Most countries have imposed travel restrictions and imposed border closures. Even the countries that have reopened, strict quarantine rules remain.

Also read: MHA introduces new guidelines for international arrivals; 7-day paid institutional quarantine compulsory

Also read: SpiceJet operates its maiden long-haul charter flight from Amsterdam, brings back 269 Indians