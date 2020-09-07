GoAir offers flight tickets starting Rs 2,358; check routes, details here

Budget airline GoAir is offering flights starting from Rs 2,358 under its Fly Safe, Fly Smart offer. This is a limited period offer till September 30, 2020.

Under this offer, GoAir is offering Chennai to Bengaluru flight tickets beginning from Rs 2,358, Delhi to Chandigarh (Rs 2,370), Delhi to Leh (Rs 2,370), Bengaluru to Chennai (Rs 2,494), Chandigarh to Delhi (Rs 2,572), Delhi to Jammu (Rs 2,649), Srinagar to Jammu (Rs 2,742), Chennai to Hyderabad (Rs 2,882), Delhi to Srinagar (Rs 2,894), Delhi to Lucknow (Rs 2,896), Ahmedabad to Mumbai (Rs 2,901), Ahmedabad to Pune (Rs 2,903), Mumbai to Ahmedabad (Rs 2,943), Lucknow to Delhi ,(Rs 2,995), Delhi to Hyderabad (Rs 3,946).





The airline expects to reach 45% of its pre-COVID capacity by September 21 and by October 15 to 60% of what it was before the pandemic. After a gap of two months due to the pandemic, India resumed domestic flights on May 25. The average occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights, however, has been just around 50-60 per cent since May 25. Scheduled international flights have been suspended since March 23 due to coronavirus.

GoAir has added over 100 domestic flight routes from Mumbai to various Indian cities from September 5. These new routes include flights to and from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Leh, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Varanasi, Srinagar, Bagdogra.

Two new flights from Ahmedabad, Delhi, Patna and Srinagar to Mumbai: besides one daily flight between Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Leh and Jammu, Delhi-Pune,Delhi-Lucknow, and Delhi-Varanasi have also been added.

