Vistara to stop giving 200ml plastic water bottles onboard its flights

In a bid to reduce use of plastic, Vistara will stop giving plastic water bottles on its flights. The airline, on Wednesday, said that it plans to remove all individual-sizes 200 ml water bottle from its flights. The initiative has already been implemented on Delhi-Mumbai flights and will be extended to all flights across the network in a phased manner.

"This initiative was implemented on Delhi-Mumbai flights on July 16, and will be extended to all flights across the airline's network in phases over the coming weeks. Economy class customers, who were hitherto given water in small plastic bottles, will now be served mineral water in environment-friendly paper cups," the airline said in a statement.

Vistara also said that it has reduced single-use plastic usage and has a target of further reduction of 50 per cent this year. This initiative is part of a string of measures undertaken by the airline to be eco-friendly. Vistara also switched to renewable and bio-degradable sources for its in-flight packaging.

The airline is the only carrier in India to serve oxo-biodegradable cutlery and pouch to its economy class customers. "It has also replaced plastic casseroles with aluminium dishes in economy and China casseroles in Premium Economy, plastic straws and stirrers with paper or wooden ones, and disposable bowls in economy class with reusable ones," the airline added.

Vistara had also banned chewing tobacco or gutka consumption on board and at their facilities last year.

