CBI to question ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

Munish Chandra Pandey
CBI to question ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

The Central Bureau of Investigation is set to question ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Videocon loan case in Delhi.

 
 

PNB scam under examination for enforcement action, says RBI

EXCLUSIVE: PNB pays back Rs 6600 crore to eight banks defrauded in Nirav Modi scam

Why non-compliance could prove to be a costly mistake for Indian banks

The focus on compliance has accelerated, globally, after the global financial meltdown.
IDBI's bad loans may be higher than reported, take action: RBI tells govt

CBI files three fresh cases in Rs 743 crore IDBI loan fraud

This week on Tuesday, IDBI Bank disclosed that fraudulent loans of over Rs 743 crore were issued from five of its branches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Taxman 'names and shames' 24 more defaulters who collectively owe Rs 490 crore

These 24 defaulters collectively owe about Rs 490 crore in taxes to the exchequer and have either gone non-traceable or have reported inadequate assets for recovery.
Karnataka Bank falls prey to Gitanjali Gems web; reports fraud of over Rs 86 crore

Deepak Kochhar, Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot face probe as CBI questions ICICI Bank officials

Meet ICICI Bank's Credit Committee which gave Videocon Group Rs 3,250 crore loan

Govt gets wake-up call from RBI on IDBI Bank's health: A sneak peek into financials of state-owned lender

RBI to take hawkish stance by end-2018, hike rates early next year

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar under fire over Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group

Fishy loans: CBI registers 3 FIRs in Rs 743 crore NPA in IDBI Bank

ICICI Bank issues clarification after RBI slaps fine of Rs 58.9 crore for treasury violations

