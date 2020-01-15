Business Today
HDFC Bank account holder? Net banking, other services won't be available on this day

HDFC Bank Alert: In its latest alert to customers, HDFC has said that phone banking,net banking and mobile banking won't be active from 1 AM to 12 PM on January 18. Here's all you need to know

Last Updated: January 15, 2020  | 16:52 IST
HDFC's net banking and related services to remain shut for 11 hours on January 18,i.e.,1 AM to 12 PM
HDFC's netbanking and related services to remain shut from 1 AM to 12 PM on January 18.

HDFC Bank has issued an alert to its customers. The bank's phone banking, internet banking and mobile banking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 PM on 18th January.

"Scheduled Maintenance Alert!  HDFC Bank Credit Card services on IVR, PhoneBanking, and Net/MobileBanking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 PM on 18th Jan 2020,'' an alert on the official HDFC website reads.

HDFC's net banking and mobile app services were affected due to a technical problem for two days in December 2019. The private lender took to its official Twitter handle for customer care to inform the customers about this issue.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank recently launched myApps, a suite of white-label apps for institutions. Through this app many institutions such as urban local bodies, municipalities, etc will be able to digitise their ecosystem. The bank aims to provide last mile digital push to over 30 lakh institutions with these customised apps.


