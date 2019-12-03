Airtel new prepaid recharge plans: Check out full list, comparison with old packs, new offers

One of India's leading telecom operators, Airtel, has released its list of new tariffs that have been rolled out from December 3. Airtel has increased the prepaid plan prices from 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. The operator, has however, assured additional data and calling benefits with the newly-rolled out plans.

Airtel has also looped in access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music, as well as device protection, anti-virus protection and other benefits in some of its prepaid plans. Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharti Airtel said, "Our new mobile plans offer tremendous value to our customers and are backed by a superior network experience on Airtel's nationwide 4G network. Airtel will continue to make large investments in emerging technologies and digital platforms to deliver world-class experiences to our customers."

Airtel's new plans start at Rs 19 and go up to Rs 2,398. The company is offering Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit of up to 3,000 minutes on its plans. For the 28 days unlimited plans, Airtel is offering FUP limit of 1,000 off-net minutes, while it is offering 1,200 minutes for the 365 days unlimited plans. For the 84 days unlimited plans, customers can enjoy 3,000 off-net minutes FUP limit.

Here's the full list of all Airtel plans. Check what has changed in Airtel's prepaid new recharge plans:

Rs 19 prepaid plan: The tariff for this plan has not been increased. Valid for 2 days, this plan offers unlimited calling and 150 MB data to users. Customers can also enjoy the added benefit of 100 SMSes.

Also read: More tariff hikes on cards even as Voda Idea, Airtel, Jio users brace for bigger phone bills

Rs 49 prepaid plan: This was the earlier Rs 35 plan. Airtel has added 50 paise per day on this plan that has a validity of 28 days. Users can enjoy talk time of Rs 38.52 instead of Rs 26.66 as well as 100 MB of data.

Rs 79 prepaid plan: The Rs 65 plan has been increased to Rs 79 now. Here too price has increased by 50 paise per day. Customers can enjoy Rs 63.95 of talk time as well as 200 MB data.

Rs 148 prepaid plan: What used to be the Rs 129 prepaid plan has increased to Rs 148. Valid for 28 days, this plan comes with unlimited calling, 300 SMSes, 2 GB and access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Hello Tunes for the period of validity.

Rs 248 prepaid plan: The earlier Rs 169 plan and the Rs 199 plan have been removed and the Rs 248 prepaid plan has been introduced. The plan comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day, 1.5 GB data per day as well as access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Hello Tunes. Users of this plan will also get anti-virus protection for the period of validity.

Also read: Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio tariff hike: Check out new cheapest, costliest plans

Rs 298 prepaid plan: What used to be the Rs 249 plan has now increased to Rs 298 plan with the same benefits. With unlimited calling, 100 SMSes and 2 GB data per day, the plan also offers Airtel Thanks benefits for the period of validity.

Rs 598 prepaid plan: The earlier Rs 448 prepaid plan has been changed to Rs 598 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and 1.5 GB data per day for 84 days. The validity of the plan has been increased from 82 days to 84 days. Airtel has levied an increase in price of Rs 1.66 per day in this plan.

Rs 698 prepaid plan: With an increase of Rs 2.22 per day, the earlier Rs 499 plan has been changed to Rs 698. The validity of the plan has been increased from 82 days to 84 days. Users can enjoy unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day, 2 GB data per day and Airtel Thanks benefits for the period of validity.

Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Airtel has removed the earlier Rs 998 prepaid plan and has offered the Rs 1,498 prepaid plan instead. The plan includes unlimited calling, 3,600 SMSes, 24 GB data as well as Airtel Thanks benefits. The plan is valid for 365 days.

Rs 2,398 prepaid plan: The earlier Rs 1,699 prepaid plan has been increased to Rs 2,398. Users can enjoy 100 SMSes per day, 1.5 GB data as well as unlimited calling under this plan.

Also read: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea tariffs: Who has increased how much?