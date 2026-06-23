FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs Austria: How one historic night took Messi beyond every FIFA legend

Lionel Messi delivered another unforgettable World Cup performance as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in their Group J clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentine captain scored both goals and etched his name into football history by becoming the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, helping the defending champions secure a place in the knockout stage with a game to spare.

Advertisement

Heading into the match, Messi was tied with German legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals after his hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game. The Austria encounter provided the perfect stage for the 38-year-old icon to break the record.

READ THIS: FIFA World Cup 2026: How rich is Lionel Messi? A look at his net worth, properties and supercars

How the victory etched itself into history

The evening did not begin smoothly for Messi. Argentina were awarded an early penalty, but the skipper failed to convert from the spot. Austria grew in confidence after the miss and looked determined to frustrate the South American giants. However, Argentina continued to dominate possession and create chances.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 38th minute. After a well-worked move involving Thiago Almada, Messi unleashed a clinical finish to score his 17th World Cup goal, surpassing Klose and becoming the outright leading goalscorer in World Cup history. The goal sparked celebrations among thousands of Argentine fans in the stadium as football history was rewritten once again.

Advertisement

Austria attempted a comeback in the second half and enjoyed some promising moments, but Argentina’s defence remained solid. Emiliano Martinez and the backline ensured the Europeans could not find a way back into the contest. As Austria pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Argentina struck one final blow.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: How rich is Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe? Details here

As Austria pushed forward in search of a late goal, Argentina struck again in stoppage time. Julian Alvarez helped initiate the move before Messi produced a clinical finish in the 95th minute to seal a 2-0 victory.

The victory gives Argentina six points from two matches and guarantees qualification for the Round of 32. For Messi, however, the night was about much more than three points. In what is expected to be his final World Cup, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner added yet another chapter to his extraordinary legacy, becoming the greatest goalscorer the tournament has ever seen.

Advertisement

Messi reacts to his feat

Speaking in the post-match presentation on becoming the all-time leading goalscorer of the FIFA World Cup. Messi said, "It feels special, but like I've always said, it does. I enjoy playing and having a good time on the pitch. I wasn't necessarily having one on the penalty, but with luck we were able to work through that situation, take the advantage and leave with three points."

Messi said that Argentina's qualification for the knockout stage was more important than personal milestones. "We knew it was going to be a game with a lot of intensity and we knew we wouldn't be able to let our guard down. But yes, I'm happy. It's important to us also to get the six points to have a little bit of a calmer week."