FIFA World Cup 2026: How rich is Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe? Details here

Kylian Mbappé may be only 27, but the French superstar has already built a fortune that rivals some of the biggest names in world sport. Following his blockbuster move to Real Madrid, Mbappé's estimated net worth stands at over $250 million (around ₹2,100 crore). The World Cup winner has become one of football's highest-paid players thanks to a combination of salaries, signing bonuses, endorsements and investments.

Advertisement

Yearly football earnings

Mbappé's move to Real Madrid in 2024 was among the most talked-about transfers in football history. While he joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer, the deal included a signing bonus worth approximately €100-150 million (₹1,000-1,350 crore) spread across the duration of his contract. His annual salary is estimated at €30-35 million (₹300-350 crore) before taxes, making him one of the highest-paid players in Europe. Including bonuses and image-rights agreements, his yearly football earnings are believed to exceed €50 million (₹500 crore).

MUST READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: How rich is Lionel Messi? A look at his net worth, properties and supercars

Endorsement Portfolio

Off the field, Mbappé is a marketing powerhouse. His endorsement portfolio includes global brands such as Nike, Hublot, Oakley and Electronic Arts (EA Sports). Industry experts estimate that sponsorship and endorsement deals generate an additional $20-25 million (₹170-210 crore) annually. His long-term partnership with Nike alone is believed to be worth several million dollars every year, while his global popularity continues to attract new commercial opportunities.

Advertisement

What all can Mbappe's net worth buy?

With an estimated net worth of more than ₹2,100 crore ($250 million), Kylian Mbappé could afford some of the world's most luxurious assets without making a significant dent in his fortune. His wealth is enough to purchase more than 200 luxury apartments worth ₹10 crore each in prime locations such as Mumbai, Dubai, Paris or Madrid. He could also buy around 250 Lamborghini Revueltos, each costing approximately ₹8 crore, or build a collection of dozens of Ferraris, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's billion dollor wealth success

Mbappé's fortune could easily cover the cost of three to four Gulfstream G650 private jets, among the most luxurious aircraft in the world, each valued at around ₹550-600 crore. In the property market, he could acquire multiple waterfront mansions in Miami, lavish villas on the French Riviera, luxury penthouses in New York and Dubai, and still retain substantial wealth. His net worth is also sufficient to buy a private island in the Caribbean or invest in a chain of luxury hotels.