Cristiano Ronaldo tops highest-paid players at FIFA World Cup 2026; Messi second

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to dominate football's financial landscape, with the two superstars topping Forbes' list of the highest-paid players participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Together with nine other stars, the elite group earned an estimated $950 million in the 12 months leading up to football's biggest tournament.

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The 2026 edition of the World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is already making history. It is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and the first to be played across three countries. It will also mark the first time billionaire players take the field, with both Ronaldo and Messi having crossed the billion-dollar net worth milestone.

Ronaldo leads

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo tops the rankings with estimated earnings of $300 million over the past year, comprising $235 million from on-field income and $65 million from endorsements and other ventures.

According to Forbes, the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward is the world's highest-paid athlete and one of only four active athletes with a net worth exceeding $1 billion. His estimated earnings tie boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the highest annual haul ever measured by Forbes without adjusting for inflation.

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Ronaldo heads into his sixth World Cup appearance still chasing the one major trophy missing from his glittering career. He recently helped Al-Nassr secure the Saudi Pro League title, his first league triumph since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Messi ranks second

Argentina captain Lionel Messi occupies the second spot with estimated earnings of $140 million, split evenly between on-field and off-field income. The Inter Miami star recently joined Forbes' billionaire list with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion and will also make a record sixth World Cup appearance.

As defending champions Argentina seek a fourth World Cup title, Messi could add another record to his name. Four goals during the tournament would allow him to surpass Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 goals and become the highest scorer in World Cup history.

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Mbappé, Haaland and Vinicius

France's Kylian Mbappé ranks third with estimated earnings of $95 million. The Real Madrid forward remains one of the sport's most marketable stars and recently expanded his commercial portfolio with new endorsement and investment deals.

Norway striker Erling Haaland is fourth with $80 million in earnings following his lucrative contract extension with Manchester City. Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. rounds out the top five with $60 million.

Salah, Bellingham and Yamal

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah ranks sixth with earnings of $55 million, followed closely by Senegal's Sadio Mané at $54 million. England midfielder Jude Bellingham occupies eighth place with $44 million.

Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, only 18 years old, ranks ninth with estimated earnings of $43 million, highlighting his growing commercial appeal. England captain Harry Kane follows with $41 million, while Brazilian star Neymar completes the top 11 with $38 million despite injury concerns ahead of the tournament.

Beyond the field

According to Forbes, the estimates include salaries, bonuses, image rights and endorsement income over the last 12 months, but exclude investment returns, taxes, transfer fees and agents' commissions.

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The rankings underscore how football's biggest stars have evolved into global brands, with endorsement deals and business ventures increasingly rivaling their earnings on the pitch.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway, the sport's wealthiest players are expected to command as much attention off the field as they do on it.