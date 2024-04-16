IPL 2024: RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite break, cites 'mental and physical fatigue'

IPL 2024 latest: Glenn Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Australia all-rounder, on Monday decided to take an indefinite break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign.

Maxwell said that he is taking an indefinite break from the ongoing tournament due to mental and physical fatigue. Maxwell said that he told Faf du Plessis and the team's coaches after the last game that he felt it was time that somebody else was given a chance to perform.

Glenn Maxwell, who performed extremely well in the World Cup 2023, is being criticised due to his poor batting form in IPL and he was also not a part of RCB's playing 11 against the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Australian all-rounder failed to impress with his bat this season as he scored only 32 runs in 6 matches.

"I went to Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. I think now is actually a goof time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right. If I'm required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact," Maxwell told reporters at a press conference.

He added that the RCB faces a big challenge right after the powerplay, which has been his strong suit over the last couple of seasons. The Australian all-rounder further noted that he was not contributing in a positive way, thus, he felt that it was time to make room for someone else.

"We have had a pretty big deficiency straight after the powerplay, which has been my area of strength over the last couple of seasons. I felt like I wasn't contributing in a positive way with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, I think it's a good time to give someone else an opportunity to show their wares, and hopefully, someone can make that spot their own," he said.

At the IPL auction 2024, the RCB brought Glenn Maxwell at a base price of Rs 2 crore.