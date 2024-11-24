scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
IPL
IPL Auction 2025: Full List of sold, unsold players, money left, updated squads and more

Feedback

IPL Auction 2025: Full List of sold, unsold players, money left, updated squads and more

The auction features 577 players vying for 204 spots, including 70 for overseas players. With fierce bidding and strategic moves by franchises, Day 2 promises more excitement and team-defining purchases.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Arshdeep Singh set the tone early, sparking a five-team bidding frenzy before Punjab Kings retained him with their Right to Match card at ₹18 crore. Arshdeep Singh set the tone early, sparking a five-team bidding frenzy before Punjab Kings retained him with their Right to Match card at ₹18 crore.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever sold in the tournament's history. The Lucknow Super Giants secured the wicketkeeper-batter’s services for an eye-watering ₹27 crore at the Abadi Al Johar Arena, eclipsing Shreyas Iyer’s previous record of ₹26.75 crore from last year.

Related Articles

Pant’s signing headlined a day of intense bidding wars, with marquee players commanding staggering amounts as teams reshaped their rosters for the upcoming season.

Star Signings and Fierce Bidding Wars
Arshdeep Singh set the tone early, sparking a five-team bidding frenzy before Punjab Kings retained him with their Right to Match card at ₹18 crore. Other marquee players also attracted hefty sums, with Delhi Capitals signing Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore and Gujarat Titans snapping up Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer made waves, landing a ₹23.75 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the second-most expensive player of the day.

Key Signings by Teams
Here’s how some of the top franchises shaped their squads:

Lucknow Super Giants
Players Bought:

  • Rishabh Pant - ₹27 crore
  • David Miller - ₹7.50 crore
  • Aiden Markram - ₹2 crore
  • Avesh Khan - ₹9.75 crore
  • Mitchell Marsh - ₹3.40 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹19.35 crore

Punjab Kings
Players Bought:

  • Shreyas Iyer - ₹26.75 crore
  • Yuzvendra Chahal - ₹18 crore
  • Marcus Stoinis - ₹11 crore
  • Glenn Maxwell - ₹4.20 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹32.55 crore

Delhi Capitals
Players Bought:

  • KL Rahul - ₹14 crore
  • Mitchell Starc - ₹11.75 crore
  • Harry Brook - ₹6.25 crore
  • T. Natarajan - ₹10.75 crore
  • Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM) - ₹9 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹21.25 crore

Chennai Super Kings
Players Bought:

  • Devon Conway - ₹6.25 crore
  • Ravichandran Ashwin - ₹9.75 crore
  • Rahul Tripathi - ₹3.40 crore
  • Noor Ahmad - ₹10 crore
  • Khaleel Ahmed - ₹4.80 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹16.80 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders
Players Bought:

  • Venkatesh Iyer - ₹23.75 crore
  • Quinton de Kock - ₹3.60 crore
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz - ₹2 crore
  • Anrich Nortje - ₹6.50 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹15.15 crore

Mumbai Indians
Players Bought:

  • Trent Boult - ₹12.50 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹32.50 crore

Gujarat Titans
Players Bought:

  • Jos Buttler - ₹15.75 crore
  • Mohammed Siraj - ₹12.25 crore
  • Prasidh Krishna - ₹9.50 crore
  • Kagiso Rabada - ₹10.75 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹20.75 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Players Bought:

  • Ishan Kishan - ₹11.25 crore
  • Harshal Patel - ₹8 crore
  • Adam Zampa - ₹2.40 crore
  • Rahul Chahar - ₹3.20 crore
  • Mohammed Shami - ₹10 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹10.15 crore

Rajasthan Royals
Players Bought:

  • Jofra Archer - ₹12.50 crore
  • Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹5.25 crore
  • Maheesh Theekshana - ₹4.40 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹18.85 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Players Bought:

  • Liam Livingstone - ₹8.75 crore
  • Phil Salt - ₹11.50 crore
  • Jitesh Sharma - ₹11 crore
  • Josh Hazlewood - ₹12.50 crore
  • Purse Remaining: ₹39.25 crore

Auction Mechanics
The auction features 577 players vying for 204 spots, including 70 for overseas players. With fierce bidding and strategic moves by franchises, Day 2 promises more excitement and team-defining purchases.

Published on: Nov 24, 2024, 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement