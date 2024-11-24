IPL Auction 2025: Full List of sold, unsold players, money left, updated squads and more

At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever sold in the tournament's history. The Lucknow Super Giants secured the wicketkeeper-batter’s services for an eye-watering ₹27 crore at the Abadi Al Johar Arena, eclipsing Shreyas Iyer’s previous record of ₹26.75 crore from last year.

Pant’s signing headlined a day of intense bidding wars, with marquee players commanding staggering amounts as teams reshaped their rosters for the upcoming season.

Star Signings and Fierce Bidding Wars

Arshdeep Singh set the tone early, sparking a five-team bidding frenzy before Punjab Kings retained him with their Right to Match card at ₹18 crore. Other marquee players also attracted hefty sums, with Delhi Capitals signing Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore and Gujarat Titans snapping up Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer made waves, landing a ₹23.75 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the second-most expensive player of the day.

Key Signings by Teams

Here’s how some of the top franchises shaped their squads:

Lucknow Super Giants

Players Bought:

Rishabh Pant - ₹27 crore

David Miller - ₹7.50 crore

Aiden Markram - ₹2 crore

Avesh Khan - ₹9.75 crore

Mitchell Marsh - ₹3.40 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹19.35 crore

Punjab Kings

Players Bought:

Shreyas Iyer - ₹26.75 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - ₹18 crore

Marcus Stoinis - ₹11 crore

Glenn Maxwell - ₹4.20 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹32.55 crore

Delhi Capitals

Players Bought:

KL Rahul - ₹14 crore

Mitchell Starc - ₹11.75 crore

Harry Brook - ₹6.25 crore

T. Natarajan - ₹10.75 crore

Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM) - ₹9 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹21.25 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Players Bought:

Devon Conway - ₹6.25 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin - ₹9.75 crore

Rahul Tripathi - ₹3.40 crore

Noor Ahmad - ₹10 crore

Khaleel Ahmed - ₹4.80 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹16.80 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players Bought:

Venkatesh Iyer - ₹23.75 crore

Quinton de Kock - ₹3.60 crore

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - ₹2 crore

Anrich Nortje - ₹6.50 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹15.15 crore

Mumbai Indians

Players Bought:

Trent Boult - ₹12.50 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹32.50 crore

Gujarat Titans

Players Bought:

Jos Buttler - ₹15.75 crore

Mohammed Siraj - ₹12.25 crore

Prasidh Krishna - ₹9.50 crore

Kagiso Rabada - ₹10.75 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹20.75 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players Bought:

Ishan Kishan - ₹11.25 crore

Harshal Patel - ₹8 crore

Adam Zampa - ₹2.40 crore

Rahul Chahar - ₹3.20 crore

Mohammed Shami - ₹10 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹10.15 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Players Bought:

Jofra Archer - ₹12.50 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹5.25 crore

Maheesh Theekshana - ₹4.40 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹18.85 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players Bought:

Liam Livingstone - ₹8.75 crore

Phil Salt - ₹11.50 crore

Jitesh Sharma - ₹11 crore

Josh Hazlewood - ₹12.50 crore

Purse Remaining: ₹39.25 crore

Auction Mechanics

The auction features 577 players vying for 204 spots, including 70 for overseas players. With fierce bidding and strategic moves by franchises, Day 2 promises more excitement and team-defining purchases.