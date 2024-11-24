IPL Auction 2025: Full List of sold, unsold players, money left, updated squads and more

At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever sold in the tournament's history. The Lucknow Super Giants secured the wicketkeeper-batter’s services for an eye-watering ₹27 crore at the Abadi Al Johar Arena, eclipsing Shreyas Iyer’s previous record of ₹26.75 crore from last year.
Pant’s signing headlined a day of intense bidding wars, with marquee players commanding staggering amounts as teams reshaped their rosters for the upcoming season.
Star Signings and Fierce Bidding Wars
Arshdeep Singh set the tone early, sparking a five-team bidding frenzy before Punjab Kings retained him with their Right to Match card at ₹18 crore. Other marquee players also attracted hefty sums, with Delhi Capitals signing Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore and Gujarat Titans snapping up Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore.
Venkatesh Iyer made waves, landing a ₹23.75 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the second-most expensive player of the day.
Key Signings by Teams
Here’s how some of the top franchises shaped their squads:
Lucknow Super Giants
Players Bought:
Punjab Kings
Players Bought:
Delhi Capitals
Players Bought:
Chennai Super Kings
Players Bought:
Kolkata Knight Riders
Players Bought:
Mumbai Indians
Players Bought:
Gujarat Titans
Players Bought:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Players Bought:
Rajasthan Royals
Players Bought:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Players Bought:
Auction Mechanics
The auction features 577 players vying for 204 spots, including 70 for overseas players. With fierce bidding and strategic moves by franchises, Day 2 promises more excitement and team-defining purchases.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today