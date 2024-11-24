IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant sets new record as most expensive player in IPL history at Rs 27 crore 

Rishabh Pant set a new record as the most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants securing the explosive India keeper-batter for a staggering Rs 27 crore during the mega auction in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on November 24.

Pant’s price tag dethroned Shreyas Iyer, whose record as the tournament’s priciest player lasted only minutes. Iyer was purchased by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore, surpassing the previous record set by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought for Rs 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous auction.

Pant was acquired by LSG after his former team, Delhi Capitals, chose not to use the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him.

Starc saw a significant drop in his value this year, with Delhi Capitals securing him for Rs 11.75 crore. England's Jos Buttler, on the other hand, went to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.

In another notable move, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh attracted a hefty Rs 18 crore bid from Punjab Kings, who used the RTM card to bring him back. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was also snapped up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore.

Iyer, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi Capitals placed an initial bid of Rs 26 crore for him, but Punjab Kings raised the stakes to secure the player.

Chennai Super Kings made the first move for Arshdeep, whose base price was also Rs 2 crore. After a fierce bidding war, Punjab Kings exercised their RTM card to retain him, having released him earlier.

This marks the second time the IPL auction has taken place outside India, following last year’s event in Dubai.

From the initial list of 1,574 players who registered for the two-day auction, 574 were shortlisted while three more were added later to make it 577 players. A total of 577 players will go under the hammer in the two-day event. Among the final names, 367 are Indian players while 210 are overseas cricketers. The 10 teams have a maximum of 204 slots to fill in all - of which 70 are for overseas players.