IPL Mega Auction 2025: Date, venue, time, which team has the biggest war chest, key players to watch out for and more

The stage is all set for the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is only the second time that the IPL auction will take place outside India after last year’s event in Dubai. This mega auction is very important for all 10 franchises and it will shape their future for next three years.
Some of the big Indian names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and others will be available for the grabs during the auction. Apart from big Indian names, the foreign stars like Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Liam Livingstone and others will be also in demand.
List of shortlisted players
From the initial list of 1574 players who registered for the two-day auction, 574 were shortlisted while three more were added later to make it 577 players. A total of 577 players will go under the hammer in the two-day event. Among the final names, 367 are Indian players while 210 are overseas cricketers. The 10 teams have a maximum of 204 slots to fill in all - of which 70 are for overseas players.
Budget for each IPL franchise
The teams have a maximum budget of Rs 120 crore each. However, all have spent some portion of it in retaining players.
Auction date and time
The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held on November 24 and 25 at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The auction will start at 1 pm local time, which is 3:30 pm IST, on both the days.
Live streaming and telecast details
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app. Fans who want to watch it on television will have to tune in Star Sports Network.
Team-wise purse balance
Punjab Kings has the biggest amount to spend at the IPL 2025 auction, with 110.5 Crore, while Rajasthan Royals have the least with Rs 41 crore.
Players retained before IPL 2025 Auction
In the lead up to the IPL auction, the franchises were asked to retain maximum six players while releasing the remaining ones that they assembled for the previous season. There are 204 vacancies and 70 of them are available for overseas players. Of the 577 names in the IPL auction players list, 367 are Indian while 210 overseas.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today